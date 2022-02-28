At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The internet is mourning the loss of a real one after that tense AF scene in Euphoria‘s season two finale.

If you haven’t watched the episode yet and don’t want it to be ruined for you, pause this yarn and head over to Binge to catch it right now.

My mouth was legit wide open for the full 59 minutes and I was crying, shaking and throwing up. I’d rather not ruin the feeling of experiencing this masterpiece episode raw.

Anyway, keep reading for the huge spoiler.

READ MORE Critics Are Saying Zendaya Will Score Another Emmy After That Nail-Biting Euphoria Scene

Euphoria fans ans said goodbye to Ashtray (Javon Walton) in Monday night’s episode. And the worst bit was his death didn’t even fully make sense.

In case you missed it, Fez (Angus Cloud) was getting ready to attend Lexi’s (Maude Appatow) play. Then Faye’s (Chloe Cherry) ex-boyfriend Cluster (Tyler Chase) arrived at Fez’s place.

Cluster planned on framing Fez for the murder of another drug dealer and called a SWAT team on their location. When Ashtray and Fez realised something was up, Ashtray snuck up behind Cluster and slit his throat.

Fez then tried to convince his little brother to run so he could take the fall of Cluster’s murder when the police arrived. But Ashtray grabbed his guns and locked himself in the bathroom.

He bunkered down and fired at the SWAT team as Fez kept shouting “there’s a kid in there! Ash, stop! Ash, come out please!”

A passing bullet in the shootout went straight through Fez’s lower torso. Ashtray then faked his own death as an officer approached him only to shoot them in the head. The one officer of several in the house mind you. I don’t know what he was thinking would happen there.

Then a SWAT soldier’s red dot traced up his grey hoodie to his head and he was killed. The entire scene was cut around Lexi’s play and after a flashback of Lexi and Fez being cute together. Way to add salt to the wound in my heart, Sam Levinson.

RIP ashtray the truest definition of “ride or die” out there🕊 #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/UjYAvSTYS8 — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) February 28, 2022

The scene was tense AF. But the most upsetting thing was many felt that it was avoidable. Nobody would’ve died if Ashtray had just listened to Fez. Fans on Twitter felt that it was out of character for Ashtray to sacrifice himself like that because he’s a character that we’ve come to know is very street smart.

Then again, Ashtray is only 12-years-old. Even though he was raised in the underbelly of organised crime, he was just a kid.

“Real talk, Ashtray didn’t have to do all that,” said one Twitter user in a viral tweet posted as the episode aired.

“He could’ve protected Fez by literally sitting TF down and listening. His ass could’ve crawled out the window or chilled with grandma like dude there were so many options???”

real talk, ashtray didn’t have to do all that. he could’ve protected fez by literally sitting tf down and listening. his ass could’ve crawled out the window or chilled with grandma like dude there were so many options??? — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) February 28, 2022

u know what tho…. that ashtray ending seems out of character bc i always perceived him as v street smart like i dont think he’d be as trigger happy as he was in that moment — cay (@koralinadean) February 28, 2022

Me watching that red dot go up Ashtray’s body #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/XQb30Yw8LH — Alex Elliott (@lalexelliott) February 28, 2022

As the officers handcuffed Fez and Faye and took them away, we copped a lingering shot of the note he wrote for Lexi. He planned to give it and a bouquet of flowers to her after her play. Instead, it was left at the crime scene and had been trampled on.

Please. This scene left me destroyed. I truly lost all hope today after it.

“Ash is fucking dead, Fez never made it to the play [and] Lexi doesn’t know why. Man[,] fuck Sam Levinson,” said a fan on Twitter as the episode wrapped up.

Ash is fucking dead

Fez never made it to the play

Lexi doesn't know why

Man fuck Sam Levinson#Euphoria pic.twitter.com/wzBUObJIrM — Ramsés (@thecoolerRamses) February 28, 2022

I’m really worried about what will happen to Fez and Faye? Are they being sent to the same police station that Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) dad Cal (Eric Dane) is in? As RuPaul Charles once said: I can’t wait to see how this turns out.

And what does this all mean for Fez and Lexi’s blooming relationship? I’m still not over their wholesome phone calls about living together on a farm with three kids! They deserve happiness. Not this.

Anyway, here were the other relatably heartbreaking tweets about Ashtray’s death in the Euphoria season two finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name”.

lexi probably keeps fez up at night on the phone asking shit like “would u like me if i was a bug” — sk (@kirkxxs) February 28, 2022

I just need fez and Lexi together living in a farm with 3 kids #euphoria pic.twitter.com/pxnOalRCsd — babbis (@babbis80661591) February 28, 2022

If you need me, I’ll be replaying YouTube montages of Fez and Lexi’s scenes together and pretending that everything’s fine.