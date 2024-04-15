Megan Fox Defends Love Is Blind Star Who Got Dragged For Saying She Gets Compared To The Actor

Megan Fox has finally broken her silence on the viral Love Is Blind moment where contestant Chelsea Blackwell said she often gets compared to the pop culture icon.

Speaking to E! News’ The Rundown with host Erin Lim Rhodes, the Jennifer’s Body actor finally shared her thoughts on the Love Is Blind moment that shook reality TV punters to the core.

To catch you up on the tea, Love Is Blind is a dating show on Netflix where folks attempt to find their special someone without seeing them. So, when it comes to describing their physical appearance, contestants get super descriptive about their looks.

In February, when Season Six of Love Is Blind came out, Chelsea Blackwell went viral after she shared with Jimmy Presnell that she often gets compared to a certain celeb because she has “dark hair and blue eyes”. Keep in mind that she did not mention Megan Fox.

She also told Presnell: “I don’t see it, so don’t get excited.”

Blackwell went on to say “I don’t know if it’s Machine Gun Kelly‘s wife or his girlfriend”, to which Presnell excitedly guessed “Megan Fox”.

“It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else … at least, I’m assuming so,” she added.

The scene instantly spread on social media like wildfire and many viewers had to chuck in their two cents on Blackwell’s doppelgänger.

Side note: Again, Blackwell didn’t claim she looked like Fox, but said other people compare her to the actor!!!!

Over the weekend, Fox has finally responded to the Love Is Blind moment, mentioning that she has never been asked so much about a topic.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something because I don’t really watch TV very much,” Fox said when Rhodes asked about her thoughts on Blackwell’s comparison.

“I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love is Blind?’ And I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about.”

The pop culture MOTHER went on to defend the Love Is Blind contestant from all the criticism she copped when the scene first went viral.

“I didn’t watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied,” Fox continued.

“I did see a picture of her and I guarantee you she has very blue, slightly slanted almond-shaped eyes. A hundred thousand per cent, people have told her ‘You kinda look like Megan Fox’. So I believe she’s telling the truth and I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her.

“Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings.”

(Image source: Instagram / @chelseablackwell) (Image source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

What a golden response!

The Love Is Blind star has previously spoken out about the viral moment between her and fellow contestant Presnell. Speaking to Access Hollywood in February, Blackwell joked that she was “getting dragged through the trenches” because of Presnell’s reaction.

“I am getting dragged through the trenches right now for that comment, because of Jimmy. Little shit,” Blackwell shared.

“What they didn’t show is, right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like [NFL player] Christian McCaffrey.’ And I have no idea who that is.

“So they only showed me telling him, ‘Yeah, I get this on the plane often. I get Katy Perry, Adele and Megan Fox.’

“I’m just like, ‘I don’t see it, but it’s something I get.’ I did not expect him to react like that.”

Although Fox seems to have not approached Blackwell over the comment, as stated by E! News, I’m glad that she spoke out about it. Especially defending the contestant from the harsh scepticism she copped over the comparison.

Has to be one of the best responses to any reality TV drama, like ever.

Image source: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian and Netflix / Love Is Blind