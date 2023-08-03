Love Is Blind Star Says He Was Exploited And Treated ‘Like A Prisoner’ On The Show

Former Love Is Blind star Nick Thompson has spoken out against Netflix, claiming that his life has been ruined by his appearance on the series.



Thompson was a contestant who appeared in Season Two of Love Is Blind in 2021. He ended up tying the knot with Danielle Ruhl but they called it quits after one year of marriage. But he says that the negative impact the show has had on his life has been long-lasting.



In the midst of the WGA writer’s strike and the SAG-AFRTA strike in the United States, Thompson and other reality stars like Bethenny Frankel, are calling for more protections for reality stars by networks and studios.

READ MORE We Now Know The Identities Of Five Rumoured Contestants Ready To Sell Their Soul On MAFS 2024

In an interview with Daily Mail on Thursday, Thompson revealed that he has been struggling since he lost his job in November and now, he’s at risk of losing his home.



“I burned through my savings that cashed out my 401K [the US equivalent of super]. I’ve got two months left in the bank to pay my mortgage. I can’t get a job because people don’t take me seriously,” he told the publication.



“When you think about the money that’s being made, and the way it’s the path for future seasons, and the fact that anyone can go on and watch me…and I’m going to be homeless.

“I was a VP in software for five years, so it’s not like I don’t have a track record of experience or success.”

(Image Source: Instagram / Nick Thompson @nthompson513)

Thompson went on to describe his negative appearance on the show and explained that he felt he was not fairly compensated for his time during filming. According to the 38-year-old, he was paid AUD $15,295.20 (USD $10,000) for 10 weeks of filming.



“You are filming 18 to 20 hours a day and that doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re always going to be on TV, but you’re miked up from the moment you get there in the morning, and you’re miked up all the way until you leave,” he said.

“Then when you go home at the end of the day, you’re locked in your hotel room without a key without your wallet without money without identification.

“You literally are held captive like a prisoner and there is absolutely no reason that you shouldn’t be considered an employee when you’re technically under the control of your employer for 24 hours a day.”

It’s not the first time Thompson has spoken out against Netflix and Love Is Blind.



After his time on the series, Thompson co-launched the Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network, a group that aims to provide legal and mental support for reality television cast members with Jeremy Hartwell, a fellow former Love Is Blind alum.



(Image Source: Love Is Blind / Netflix)