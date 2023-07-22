The MAFS Rumour Mill Says We’re Getting A Same-Sex Couple In 2024 & Pls Match Them Right

Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2023 literally just finished, but it seems like the ball is already rolling for Season 11. Rumours suggest that we’re ~finally~ getting another same-sex couple, and hopefully, the experts match them perfectly this time around.

In case you’ve never seen the show, basically, MAFS is exactly what it says in the title. Willing participants blindly get married to strangers, and their relationship is put to the test through a variety of tasks. Some couples make it to the end, like this year’s Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton, but unfortunately for most, it’s OVAH.

And with the plethora of cheating scandals, couple swaps and post-show gossip, MAFS makes for amazing reality TV. So, of course, we’re frothing any drop of tea from the upcoming season.

The latest piece of goss that’s trickling through the MAFS grapevine is that a same-sex couple will be featured in the upcoming season.

Will the MAFS 2024 cast include a same-sex couple?

Per Daily Mail Australia, two men are reportedly getting married on the reality TV show’s 11th Season.

“It’s important to get this right. We’re not just adding diversity for the sake of it, but to genuinely represent the many colours of love,” an insider told the publication.

Speaking to Metro last year, MAFS expert Mel Schilling stressed the importance of diversity in the show. She also admitted that the Aussie version’s interpretation of matching people on sexual orientation “got that horribly wrong” and “there’s great lessons to be learned from that”.

“For us it was really important for us to find people who genuinely wanted to find love, and to really delve into the intricacies of their attraction and their types, what that means for them so that we’re not just saying ‘you’re gay, you’re gay’,” she told the publication.

In 2020, MAFS AU featured its first lesbian couple, Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz, since gay marriage was legalised in Australia in 2017. Unfortunately, the pair didn’t make it out in the real world after they faced multiple challenges in their TV marriage.

Prior to Tash and Amanda and the legalisation of gay marriage in Australia, MAFS AU‘s first gay couple was Craig Roach & Andy John. The pair got hitched in a gorg ceremony in New Zealand in 2016, but their relationship also didn’t make it in the real world.

Have any of the MAFS 2024 cast been announced?

We’ve also got some insight on two potential MAFS 2024 victims contestants. One of them is a relative of a former contestant, and no, it’s not Cyrell Paule‘s bro.

Daily Mail Australia reported that foodie blogger and PR consultant Lauren Dunn will be getting hitched on the iconic show in Season 11.

The publication reported she manages an Instagram account, So Cooked (@So.Cooked), which boasts more than 12.8K followers. Her private account, Lauren Funn (@lauren_funn_), also has a large following (IMO) of more than 4k followers.

Sources close to Dunn say she’s a “smart and savvy angelic beauty”, and damn. My mates describe me as a loveable mole that kinda resembles Resetti from Animal Crossing.

Daily Mail Australia also claimed that Season Nine contestant Mitch Eynaud‘s brother, Jayden Eynaud, would be joining in on the televised social experiment.

Sources say he’s “stoked” and “excited” for his journey on MAFS, and apparently, he’s already filmed his backstory on the Gold Coast, per the publication.

Besides being Mitch’s brother, Eynaud is also a pro kickboxer. So RIP to all the other contestants who would wanna box him post-production in a Team Ellis match. IYKYK.

You can follow him on IG at @Jaydeneynaud.kickboxer but his account is currently on private.

Once more tea spills, you can catch it all here on PEDESTRIAN.TV.