The First MAFS 2024 Pap Pics Have Been Leaked So Enjoy Before The Inevitable Shit Show Begins

Although it feels like we’ve only just moved on from the most recent batch of brides and grooms on Married At First Sight, filming for the new season is very much underway. So, naturally, publications hungry for more MAFS content have managed to get their grimy little mitts on some pap pics for a sneak peek of the clout-hungry new cast members looking for love.

The first couple to tie the knot on the show were papped at Swifts, a heritage-listed mansion in Sydney’s Darling Point on Thursday.



It’s not the first time the MAFS location scout has used this $60 million dollar venue. Last season we saw Melissa Sheppard and Josh White get hitched there. But more importantly, it’s the same place where Kyle Sandilands tied the knot with his now-wife Tegan Kynaston so you just know this place screams ~class~.



The pics, which you can see HERE, show a blonde bride in a gorgeous A-line dress, tattoos, and sparkly earrings teetering around the property holding a bouquet of red roses. She has now been identified as Melbourne-based development manager Tori Adams.

Can the 2024 cast top the antics of these lovable bozos? Only time will tell. (Image Source: Nova Entertainment)

Judging by the other sneaky snaps, Tori will be tying the knot with a man the Daily Mail has identified as Jacob Dunkley, a personal trainer with a top knot from the Gold Coast. Before you click to see the pics of our new groom Jacob, please imagine what you think he looks like. I assure you, you’re on the money because this man looks like the Gold Coast personified.



That’s not a bad thing and I mean absolutely no shade but you can kind of see what I mean, right?



Anyway, thanks to the cheeky paps at Yahoo! Lifestyle, we’ve even got some pics of the on-screen couple at the altar and they seem pretty chuffed.

While this is the first confirmed couple, speculation over the other contestants from the MAFS 2024 cast has already been leaked. And, in some excellent news, rumour has it that there will be another same-sex couple this year.



I can’t wait to see how this all plays out. It’s sure to be a dumpster fire, as usual. I love it here.



