Welp, A MAFS 2023 Groom Admitted To Staging Cute Pap Pics W/ Another Bride To ‘Stir The Pot’

You know how Married At First Sight 2023 contestants Janelle Han and Jesse Burford broke our brains by dropping lovey-dovey posts which kind of made it seem like they were dating, but something seemed off? Well, the score has finally been settled. Nature is healing, the tank is clean et cetera.

The Perth-based marriage celebrant addressed the dating rumours in a recent interview with PerthNow. Specifically, he unpacked *those* pics of him holding hands with Janelle at Falls Festival earlier this year.

“It’s quite ironic, because we deliberately took photos of us holding hands to stir the pot,” he said.

“Janelle and I knew each other a little bit at that point, but the funny thing is that after we started taking pictures of us cuddling and going out and stuff, that began the process of us actually connecting.”

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhh my goodness. We have all been bamboozled, hoodwinked and led astray.

Those devious cats really got us in the first half when Janelle told Al Perkins and Taku Chimwaza on their Back to Reality podcast that she and Jesse were “more than friends”, but alas, it was all a ploy. A pulling of the leg, a stirring of the pot and so on and so forth.

In saying that, Jesse did confirm in his interview with PerthNow that he and Janelle did, in fact, get cosy.

“We did share a kiss before she moved to Sydney, and I think if she stayed in Perth it probably could have gone somewhere, to be honest with you,” he said.

Ah, yes. The classic Perth-to-Sydney-or-Melbourne pipeline, a road many of my friends and love interests have followed. ‘Tis the reality of dating in the deeply isolated capital city of Western Australia, I’m afraid.

Although it’s sad thinking about what could’ve been for Jesse and Janelle, it sounds like he’s thrown his hat back in the dating ring.

“Ninety per cent of the meetings I have — I don’t like to call them dates — are with girls who have slid into my DMs,” he said.

“I don’t look down on that at all, I am like, hey, she is shooting her shot and she’s hot. I’ll see if she’s cool.

“(But) holding my attention can be harder. I need to feel that buzz, that energy. And that’s not something anyone can action; it’s something they are, it’s their default setting.”

Sounds … surprisingly deep. I’ve never thought about what my default factory settings are, except for the fact I’m eighth-generation Australian on my dad’s side, like an iPhone. Will need to look inside myself a bit further, perchance.