Pics of old mate Jesse Burford from this year’s Married At First Sight (MAFS) without his long locs of gorgeous black hair have emerged online and the man looks near-unrecognisable without his signature hairstyle.

Unless they’re curated to the nth degree, most people’s Instagrams double as vaults that hide the darkest secrets of their past. The worst of which is… *shudders* the way we used to look before we got hot.

Look, some people just can’t be assed going back through their IG and deleting the most incriminating of baby-faced pics that still live there, it happens (looking at you Cameron Woods).

Jesse isn’t the worst offender of this I’ve seen. Hell, his earliest pic is from 2020, which wasn’t even that long ago.

But if you scroll into the depths of his Instagram you’ll see pics of his head of hair before it became Rapunzel-length for MAFS. Hair that long doesn’t grow overnight, after all.

Here’s a pic of Jesse Burford with a Lord Farquad-esque haircut:

This is what your hairdresser means when they say growing out your hair will have awkward stages.

If anyone can prove it’s all worth it in the end, it’s Jesse. I once tried to grow out my hair and had several mental breakdowns before I even made it to the above stage. It takes a lot of patience, which I do not possess as a fire sign.

Here’s another pic of Jesse with even shorter hair underneath a cap. In this photo, he looks like an entirely different person. The glow-up was real.

This is entirely my reaction after seeing these pics with my own two eyeballs:

I’m not gonna lie, Jesse is probably in his hottest state right now. He’s made the long hair work for his image and I can’t imagine him without it.

