Thanks to the wonders of social media, we can officially confirm that there was a pre-long-luscious-locks stage in the life of MAFS‘ Cameron Woods. We are all dumbfounded, shocked and will be taking this further with the relevant authorities (the tea-spilling group chats).

If you scroll back far enough on Cam’s Insta, you’ll eventually get to a section that I like to call the “filter era”.

If you’ve been on Insta for the better part of a decade you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about:

Lots of pictures, usually taken between the years 2012-2016 or thereabouts, characterised by their low pixel counts and a tendency to be partially ruined by an overpowering filter.

Cam’s profile is crawling with such images. Mad respect to him for leaving them up before handing over his login deets to the MAFS producers.

Really doing the lord’s work there, mate. We salute you.

So without further ado, here are the offending images in question.

This first one is an absolute pearlier from nearly eight years ago when cam would’ve been around 19 years old.

It’s the belt buckle for me.

Next up we have a serious case of “I showed you my fish, please respond to my Tinder message”.

Cam’s hair is a little bit longer in this one but is comparatively short to the Messiah-length locks he sports in the present day.

The third flashback comes to us from five years ago and features more fish than Cam.

That’s not hyperbole.

I legitimately reckon more of this photo is taken up by that big ol’ scaly boy than the MAFS participant holding it.

The locks are notably absent in this image also.

So there you have it.

Deep dive complete.

I certainly lost brain cells but I loved every minute of it.

