Before the NBN gods decided to punish me, we saw Cam and Lyndall meet the parents. Normally such occasions would revolve around niceties about the weather, Sydney and so on and so forth, but instead everyone decided to talk about the non-hug storyline, which is singlehandedly making me want to lobotomise myself.

From what I can gather, Cam and Lyndall were on the phone to Mummy Lyndall, who asked her faux son-in-law to give her daughter a hug for some reason. He declined to do this because he felt pressured to give the woman he is living with and rooting affection, which is normal.

Moving on, Mummy Lyndall sincerely apologised to Cam for allegedly pressuring him to hug her daughter. Mummy Cam wasn’t having a bar of it and told her to suck shit (not really, but essentially).

The good people of Twitter were confused by Mummy Cam’s bonkers reaction.

Lyndall’s mum apologises for overstepping, acknowledges she doesn’t know Cam so can’t make assumptions about his comfort level. Like an emotionally mature adult. Meanwhile, Cam’s mum implies Lyndall is insecure for seeking comfort from her partner when feeling down. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 28, 2023

Lyndalls Mum: Here's my mature approach and my thoughtful apology.



Cam's Mum: *Be's Alf from Home and Away *#MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia — The Bins (@ImJustSumGuy_69) February 28, 2023

Wow Cam’s mum came across a bit rude. A sincere apology should be accepted especially in this case, it wasn’t a huge issue #mafsau #MAFS — Mafstragic (@mafstragic) February 28, 2023

Mummy Cam also got up in everyone’s grill by making Lyndall out to be some insecure, attention-seeking city slicker for wanting a mere slither of affection from her son.

The internet agreed it was deeply rude and odd because wanting affection from your significant other doesn’t equal … insecurity? Can someone please

Not Cam’s mum saying someone whose love language is obviously physically touch…is insecurity. Oh my GOD. #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 28, 2023

Physical affection is just desire for affection??????? Someone give Cam’s mum her first hug so she knows what one is #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightau — dr mimi petrakis 🦇 (@MimiPetrakis) February 28, 2023

Everyone’s love language is different. Wanting physical touch from someone isn’t attention seeking. It’s how you display and receive love. That clearly isn’t the same for Cam or his mum and that’s fine but don’t belittle someone else for our they communicate care. #mafs #MAFSAU — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) February 28, 2023

My wife wanted a hug because she was upset, but that just means she's insecure. Yup, that's definitely what that means. Look at Cam's mum, the expert. #MAFSAU — Kevin Dean (@fkwitthedevil2) February 28, 2023

Did Cams mum just say that “wanting affection = you’re insecure?!”🤣 no wonder he’s been single all his life wowzaaa 🙃#MAFSAU #MAFSAUS — Stephanie Browitt (@StephyCoral) February 28, 2023

At some point in all of this Mummy Cam also went on some weird rant about how the room was too small for her son to run wild and free because he is some sort of Forrest Gump-esque bumpkin who doesn’t like being caged in the big smoke.

People were like, “Babe … he’s just in Sydney,” and they were right to say it.

Cam's mum talking as if he's being held in Guantanamo Bay against his will, not living it up voluntarily in a nice hotel in Sydney… #MAFSAU — Elizabeth Tonovic (@ETonovic) February 28, 2023

Cam's mum horrified at apartment living. Does she want Lyndal to take him out to an 'open space' so she can scratch him behind the ear and let him pee on a tree? Honestly. You want some cheese with that whine? #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Mila Too 🪷 (@mila_too) February 28, 2023

Calm down Cam’s mum, he’s living in free temporary accommodation in the heart of Australia’s most expensive city for a tv show, he hasn’t been indefinitely trapped in a bottle by a genie king #mafsau #mafs — Poppy (@Poppy45854074) February 28, 2023

God Forbid Cam have to have any emotions ✨in the big city✨ #MAFS #MAFSAU — Christine (@Chrissaayyyyy) February 28, 2023

The hullabaloo really kicked off though when Cam and his Mummy decided to go for a beer on the balcony to bitch about two-pot screamer Lyndall.

Cam came back and told Lyndall his Mummy thought her clingy ways could be down to … an INSECURITY and you just have to laugh, folks. You have to squeal and giggle like a little piggy rolling around in mud because this shit doesn’t write itself.

People were wondering what possessed Cam to say such a thing.

idk what’s compelled cam to tell lyndall what his mum said… like you can keep shit to yourself #MAFSAU — lux (@luxxxxxmi) February 28, 2023

Cam is so inexperienced in relationships that he didn’t even realise that telling her what his mother said (which he is clearly inclined to believe) was a bad move. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) February 28, 2023

The experts literally already told you to grow up about this Cam, you went and cried to mummy about it and Lyndall’s mum gave you a genuine apology so why are you arking up? #MAFS #MAFSAU — jedda 🐱 (@jeddamindtricks) February 28, 2023

Why would Cam even tell Lyndall what his mum said?? In what world is telling her that she’s insecure when she’s clearly just wanting the bare minimum going to help your relationship??? #MAFSAU — cora (@neededsel) February 28, 2023

Fark! Cams Mum calling out affection as being insecurity…I'm gob smacked. What the actual fuck. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Brissy Girl (@brenstar22) February 28, 2023

Lyndall clapped back in a normal way because, like, she just found out her fake mother-in-law thinks wanting a hug means she’s insecure, and Cam stormed off because he is a toddler who wants his Mummy. Clearly this man is guided by everything his mother tells him and can’t come to his own conclusions. CUT THE DANG CORD, DOLL.

And there we go. Toddler Cam couldn't handle the truth and walked out lol #MAFSAU — Becky ᰔᩚ saw skz (@changbinbeck) February 28, 2023

Holy fuck, he is a child. He has no idea how to be in a relationship. That's a pathetic tantrum and a big yikes for Cam.#mafs #mafsau — Ultra Tea Time (@UltraTeaTime) February 28, 2023

cam literally called lyndall insecure then storms off after lyndall makes a comment lmaoooo #MAFSAU — tamsyn ♡ (@tamsynkelly_) February 28, 2023

Cam, did you think Lyndall was going to take hearing that your mum thinks she’s insecure well? #MAFSAU — Just Me (@tiredbearr) February 28, 2023

All in all, Mummy Cam did not get stellar reviews from the people of Twitter. 0 stars.

Wow. Cam certainly is his mum's special little man isn't he? #MAFSAU — Lisa (@lismarie56) February 28, 2023

Cam and his mum can take a hike buh bye #MAFSAU — Caitlyn (@CaitlynVernem) February 28, 2023

And that was that. I never want to hear about hug-gate ever again lest I spontaneously combust out of boredom.

