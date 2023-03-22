Someone fetch me a container of Vanish Napisan for my shirt ‘cos tonight’s final MAFS dinner party has made me sweat like I’ve never sweat before.

The drama! The chaos! The passive aggressiveness! The sheer fuckery from Cam! I was on the edge of my seat and actually fell off at one point. I am typing this from the floor.

Tonight the MAFS experts dropped off honesty boxes so that the the guinea pigs couples could ask each other hard-hitting and deeply personal questions in front of an audience, medium rare steak and bread. You know what they say! Honesty is best served with side salad.

Cam really took this to heart by telling Lyndall — for the first time, mind you — that he doesn’t know if she’ll fit into his life in the Northern Territory. But also that doesn’t mean she won’t fit into parts of his lifestyle, which makes no sense.

The good people of Twitter were mad that Cam kept making excuses about his inability to show affection and his “remote work” shitola. As they should be.

Cameron is a gronk, but we knew this already #mafs #mafsau — Everybody Wang Chung Tonight !🇳🇴🇮🇸🇬🇩 (@Yes_IamSancho) March 22, 2023

Lyndal 100% got more hugs from Cameron’s dog at home stay then Lyndal got from the whole experiment from Cameron #mafs #MAFSAU — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) March 22, 2023

So Dan is married to the ocean and Cam’s married to the bush.. got it #MAFSAU #MAFS — Lodz 🦋 (@sumwheresmiling) March 22, 2023

Then the bloke was like, “Hold my Great Northern!” ‘cos he announced he loves Lyndall as a person, but he couldn’t see himself falling in love with her. Between him and Bunnings Boofhead (TYSM Evelyn for this one), it’s really the Gronk Olympics on MAFS.

Folks were equal parts “WTF” and “I saw this coming” because from what we’ve seen, Cam has made it clear that he doesn’t like like Lyndall. And when I say “made it clear”, I mean he’s refused to compromise, make an effort and give her clear indications — physical or otherwise — that he cares for her. He’s also pretty obtuse, let’s be honest.

And there we have it…. #MAFSAU — Jennifer McBain (@JenMcB) March 22, 2023

cam just kinda blithely ending the relationship #MAFSAU — normie rockwell (@egghaters) March 22, 2023

Man Cam wait a second before you speak ffs #MAFSAU — katic_beckett_byrne_always (@Kikiagogo79) March 22, 2023

Talking about not feeling it and takes a mouthful of his food. The guy is a chump. #MAFSAU — champagnejayne (@JAYNEMOLONEY) March 22, 2023

But then he somehow managed to be even nastier by snapping at Evelyn after she told him he was a dickhead for stringing Lyndall along. I see no lies.

“It’s a low blow,” she told him.

“Is it? That’s no good. Don’t trip on the way out,” he replied.

EVELYN (AND LYNDALL) STANS, WE RIDE AT DAWN.

Cam really just maximised his stats in shithead #mafs #mafsau — Ticketek hater 🍂🧋 (@roseetea) March 22, 2023

was so hoping evelyn would wine dump cam #mafsau — 🤍 (@britttanyk) March 22, 2023

Aaand there they are, Cam: Your true colours shining through, as Cyndi Lauper said. What you just showed has always been a fraction of an inch beneath the surface – anyone breathing oxygen has sensed it. Can’t keep a good fuckboy down. #mafsau — Kirri (@matineeidyll) March 22, 2023

Harrison, Adam Shannon, Dan and now Cam.



Long list of tools this season. #mafs #MAFSAU — Nez (@fraggle73) March 22, 2023

How dare Cam speak to our queen Evelyn like that. What a rat bastard #MAFSAU — Sciona (@SkiStreet31) March 22, 2023

Evelyn is 100% right about Cam being a complete asshole and also right to say it 💅#MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight — dr mimi🦇 (@drmimip) March 22, 2023

Cam is like damn the show is almost over and I haven’t bid for king of the fuck boys yet, better chuck my fishing rod in the ring #mafs #MAFSAU — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) March 22, 2023

Judging by the final vows, it looks like Lyndall rips Cam a new asshole and I am giddy. I am elated. I am already mentally preparing a trip to Dan Murphy’s so I can pop a bottle of celebratory champagne afterwards. C U in the NT, you condescending gronk.

