Married At First Sight is officially donezo but that doesn’t mean you’re going to stop reading about it. No siree, the MAFS-related tea is still going to be pouring from the PEDESTRIAN.TV spout until the guinea pigs of yore stop carrying on like pork chops. The latest star to spill the beans? Why, it’s none other than ick connoisseur Jesse Burford!

In the r/MAFS_AU subreddit, a Redditor shared a Facebook comment Jesse had penned alleging that Sunday night’s dinner party episode was “craftily edited” to make it seem like there was some hope for him and his on-screen wife Claire Nomarhas.

“Almost everything I say about Claire that night has been craftily edited to appear that there’s still a chance for us,” he wrote.

“Many of my sentences were stitched together — you can literally hear my tone of voice change throughout full sentences.

“Claire and I absolutely DID NOT talk every day. I actually spent the entire drive to the reunion talking about how I wasn’t too keen on seeing Claire or Adam [Seed] and how I wanted to mostly be by myself that night.

“What you saw was Claire and I simply being polite; friendly and kind to each other. No need for a fight. We shared a hello hug. We spoke once more that entire night. Nothing more to it.”

I mean … huge if true. I’m not saying the folks in the editing room had a field day, but it was objectively strange when Jesse mentioned how hot Claire looked and said: “Maybe there’s still something there.”

Like, the bloke recently claimed Claire was a “super villain on a silver platter”. I have no idea what the fuck happened between the reunion and now but, much like Dua Lipa, a full 180 was done.

Jesse’s claims that the editing of the MAFS reunion made it look like there was hope for him and Claire are even more perplexing considering what went down at the season finale.

The dynamic/destroyed duo were cute as shit and kept getting all touchy-feely, and then Jesse dropped the absolute fucking bomb that Claire was boot-scooting over to Perth to visit him?

Now, I have lived in Perth all my life and I love it dearly. But it’s simply not a city that you travel to willy-nilly, unless all you want to do is frolic at the beach and drink $6 coffees.

Yes, in summer I basically rinse and recycle that routine every weekend. But if you lived in Melbourne à la Claire, would you hop on a plane for five or so hours to do it solo? I think not.

Thus the revelation that she would be going to Perth made no sense. Also, you know, the “super villain on a silver platter” situation.

But alas, folks on Twitter thought Jesse and Claire were entering OTP territory thanks to the reunion.

US JESSE AND CLAIRE TRUTHERS GOT ONE LAST WIN LET’S GO #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/PCKDlGt1pC — alysha misses skz ♡ (@venomhaven) April 3, 2023

I need an update on Jesse and Claire now #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/vCX2NI89q8 — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) April 3, 2023

CLAIRE AND JESSE IN THEIR SECOND CHANCE ROMANCE ERA??? #mafs — maddieeee (@stassiesnate) April 3, 2023

Soz Jesse! ‘Tis simply the way of that bloody beast known as “MAFS“.