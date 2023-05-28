MAFS’ Ollie Roasted Newspaper PerthNow For Implying He’s In An Incestuous Relo With Tahnee

MAFS sweet boy and resident shit poster Ollie Skelton has called out yet another news publication for their extremely clickbaity headline.



In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Ollie shared a headline wrangled together by WA newspaper PerthNow after they asked him about whether anything crazy happened at his on-screen wedding to Tahnee Cook on Married At First Sight.

In response, Ollie decided to recount this funny lil’ tidbit.



“I found out my second cousin who I’ve never met is actually marrying Tahnee’s sister,” he wrote.



You might be thinking “wow, what a small world!” but as a journo who used to work in print, my headline alarm bells are ring-a-fkn-ding-dinging.



I can only imagine the absolute shock Ollie must have felt when scrolling through his Facebook feed after the interview to find this abominable headline: “Kissin’ cousins! MAFS‘ couple discover they’re related”.



Ouchie mama.



While I can confirm that the pair are distantly related through marriage, it’s definitely not a “cousins “kissin’ cousins’” situation.



This is the kind of headline that your mates would take immense joy in telling anyone who will listen after a couple of schooners. At the very least, if Tahnee and Ollie tie the knot, it’s bound to get a cheeky mention in the best man’s speech.



As it happens, this isn’t the first time Ollie has jokingly called out some cooked headlines about his relationship with Tahnee.



ICYMI, on Saturday night, Ollie shared his hilarious response to New Idea magazine’s suggestion that he and Tahnee were as clucky as an egg farm.

In a TikTok, the 26-year-old voice-over artist from Perth re-enacted the interview he had with the long-running publication.

“Oh, no way not yet” responded Ollie.

“But if you did, what would you call them?” retorted the amorphous journo.

“I haven’t really thought about [it] but I guess maybe Bobby,” said Ollie, sealing his fate and handing the journalist their all-important scoop.

You give ’em an inch, they take a mile!

The screen then changed to a picture of the New Idea cover issue from earlier in 2023 that simply read “baby on the way!” in big, bold lettering while the haunting recorder version of ‘September’ by Earth Wind & Fire played. You know the one.

Those front-page designers knew what they were doing!!!

Out of the MAFS cast from 2023, I think it’s fair to say that Tahnee and Ollie were the least insufferable.

The duo were the only couple still together from their original pairings on the show and as a demonstration of how serious they were about their post-experiment relo, Ollie even moved to Sydney to live with his MAFS bride.

Since the show ended, however, a second couple has emerged from the rubble.

After respective fallouts with their own experiment partners, Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis have joined forces to become the most attractive couple to emerge from the show.

The pair have since appeared on PEDESTRIAN.TV’s own “We’ve Done The MAFS” podcast to discuss the circumstances that led to their dating.

Hopefully New Idea doesn’t go digging for a scoop anytime soon…