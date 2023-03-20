There’s two main reasons to apply to for Married At First Sight: The prospect of finding your one true ever-lasting love and/or gaining enough notoriety to kickstart a career as an influencer. But if this season’s anything to go by, it doesn’t seem like the MAFS 2023 cast has much chance of either. Well, unless you’re golden couple, Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook.

According to a professional influencer manager, this year’s contestants aren’t even close to achieving the follower count needed to pursue a career in online influencing.

Now that’s a pretty rough slap in the face from old mate reality, especially for those who have copped a bad edit.

“These days you can’t quit your day job with anything less than 300,000 followers and even then they have to be super engaged. The market is more saturated than ever,” the influencer manager told Yahoo Lifestyle

Sadly for our 2023 cohort, they’re falling short by the thousands.

So far Claire Nomarhas has had the biggest increase, going from 2,800 followers to 64,000. Melinda Willis, who was already an influencer has grown her audience by 52,000 to 199,000 and even fan favourite Tahnee Cook has gained around 35,000 to 38,000. The other brides have seen a little bit of growth gaining between 7,000 and 49,000.

To normies like me, the numbers sound pretty impressive. Especially for a bunch of people who haven’t been able to touch their Instagram pages while they’ve been on the show. But if you compare it to the increase in followers previous contestants have had on the show, it’s not that great.

To put it in perspective, last year Domenica Calarco gained a whopping 242,000 Insta followers. And these days, she’s killing it with 545,000. For a show that sees up to two million people tune in to every dumpster fire of a dinner party, the numbers aren’t conveying a lot of enthusiasm.

While I’m sure their follower count will increase when the show airs in the UK or they gain control of their accounts and spill all of the spicy goss we’ve been waiting for, the anonymous influencer manager isn’t confident it will be enough for them to start slogging teeth whitening kits to pay the bills.

So who do they think has what it takes to become the next stand-out star, if any?

“Evelyn [Ellis] has the broadest appeal and marketability,” the informed source told Yahoo Lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn (@evelyn.ellis)

“She’s the dream ambassador for any fashion and beauty brand, she also has opinions that she isn’t afraid to voice in a respectful manner meaning any podcast will be an instant hit and girls just love her. The fact she already had a following prior to the show is an added bonus. If she plays it right she will make a fortune.”

Look, I’m not shocked that after 10 whole seasons people aren’t flocking to follow the contestants. Especially now that production runs their IG pages to prevent anyone going rogue, which was arguably the only reason to follow them in the first place.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the current cast can prove the influencer marketing manager wrong and attempt to spruik skinny tea on the ‘gram, or go back to their pre-MAFS gigs and be recognised occasionally by us regular folk while they’re picking up their skinny lattes on their morning coffee run.

Only time will tell, my friends.

Stupidly obsessed with MAFS? Hey, no judgement here. Why not follow our brand new podcast We’ve Done The MAFS HERE and for a weekly dump of MAFS news to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter HERE.