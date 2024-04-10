MAFS’ Ollie Has A New Girlfriend And She Has A Random Connection To His Ex Tahnee

Married At First Sight’s (MAFS) Ollie Skelton is officially off the market. The Season 10 star, who split from his ‘wife’ Tahnee Cook in December, is now loved-up with new girlfriend Nadia Marvin.

Ollie hasn’t made a statement regarding his new relationship, but his girlfriend Nadia has been busy sharing some cute couple snaps on Instagram.

In one candid snap, Ollie is seen lying in bed with a photobooth strip of the couple in the foreground. In another, Ollie appears to be spoiling his girlfriend with an impressive bunch of flowers. It’s a hard launch, guys!

See for yourself:

The couple look pretty cosy. (Image: Instagram @n11tm)

Ollie appears to have gifted Nadia with a massive bunch of flowers. (Image: Instagram @n11tm)

The emoji use! She’s in love love. (Image: Instagram @n11tm)

He also shared a few snaps of Nadia to his own Instagram Story, giving us even more proof that the pair are dating. But, here’s where it gets weird: Nadia and Tahnee are actually from the same small town.

PEDESTRIAN.TV understands that Nadia and Tahnee’s younger sister have a bunch of mutual friends in common, so there could be some awkward run-ins in the future.

What does MAFS’ Tahnee think about Ollie’s new relationship?

While Tahnee and Ollie’s split was originally reported as being amicable, things took a turn earlier this year.

The couple remained living together after their split, but Tahnee was shocked when she found another woman’s earring in their house. It turns out Ollie invited another woman to their apartment while Tahnee was on holiday, which is suss behaviour.

However, he claimed that his female guest didn’t have a sleepover.

Tahnee and Ollie were together for 16 months. (Image: Nine)

“She never slept at my house. We had wine and she left,” he told So Dramatic at the time.

“I apologised straight away and [Tahnee and I] were in a good place by the time we announced our breakup.”

Tahnee ended up unfollowing Ollie earlier this year, but tells PEDESTRIAN.TV she doesn’t have any beef with her ex and his new girlfriend.

“I’m happy for him and hope he’s found what he’s looking for,” she said.



For once, everyone seems to be acting mature about this whole sitch. I’m loving that Tahnee seems to be in her single-girl era and acting like a boss bitch. More of this, please!