MAFS Golden Couple Ollie Skelton And Tahnee Cook Have Split After 16 Months Of Dating

Married At First Sight‘s golden couple Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook have broken up after over a year of dating, causing fans to question the legitimacy of the show and its matchmaking abilities. That was a joke, but it’s sad news nonetheless.

The former couple broke the news on Wednesday by posting separate statements on Instagram.

“Just as I share the highlights of my life on here, it’s only fair for me to share when things aren’t always fun,” Tahnee’s post began.

“Sadly, Ollie and I have decided to part ways. Our lives are taking us in different directions and we feel at this stage it’s the best decision for us. From meeting as strangers who got “married”, to genuinely finding love, I’m pretty proud of the time we’ve shared.

“Our journey together has been such a roller coaster but sometimes relationships just don’t work out – no matter how much you want them to – and that’s okay.

“I’m so thankful for what these last 16 months has taught me, and for the genuinely supportive community I’ve found on here. Breakups are never easy but heartbreak is worth it in the pursuit of love.”

(Image: Instagram / Tahnee Cook)

Ollie’s post echoed the same sentiment, focusing on how determined they are to stay as friends.

“Hello, Tahnee and I have split up. It’s sad, but it’s okay,” he said.



“What a ride! A journey filled with love, laughter, challenges, and in the last month, reflection. I think we tried really hard to make it work.

“There is such a separation from Skye Suites to real life that I think is really hard to account for and (albeit not without trying) was an adjustment that we struggled to make.

“I kinda have this pipe dream of us being like Jerry and Elaine from Seinfeld post-breakup, a very hard thing to do obviously, but the sentiment at its core is that I plan to try to be someone who champions Tahnee and can be there for her as a friend.

“In a post like this, the words “friend” and “break up” are usually synonymous but with little truth behind them. However, if friendship was the foundation of us before love, I like to think it might be something we can share in the aftermath.”

(Image: Ollie Skelton / Instagram)

Although people are sad to see the last couple from MAFS 2023 call it quits, the comments were full of love and support from fans and their costars alike.

“Mad kudos to you both for being top humans, together and apart,” Lyndall Grace wrote.

“This post though,” Melinda Willis wrote, followed by a crying emoji. “Too sad I can’t watch! Just devo for this flame to have gone out.”

“My heart. Love you both, sending big, big hugs,” Bronte Schofield said.



While their posts to IG were quite heartfelt, Ollie took a different approach on TikTok to announce the news.

Chef’s kiss, if you ask me.

On their season of MAFS, Tahnee and Ollie were the much-needed break from the bullshit. They were often a great example of a healthy relationship and as a viewer, it was so lovely to watch them fall in love. Now, it’s also pretty nice to see them be equally as respectful towards each other through their break-up as they were on the show.