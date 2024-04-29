Spin Off’s 2024 Lineup Is Out & The Girlies Are Either Celebrating, Or Fighting, Or Both

Spin Off has released its 2024 lineup and it’s clear that whoever planned this festival is part of the exclusive girls, gays and theys club. So, naturally, not everyone is happy with its massive array of talent.

The festival, which is based in Adelaide and back for its seventh edition on Friday 19 July, will be switching things up this year. There will now be not one, but two, curated stages, with the addition of a Sound Archive stage for the EDM hotties.

Spin Off’s main stage will be headlined by girls’ girls Peach PRC and girl in red, sad prince Conan Gray, the ever iconique G Flip and MILF connoisseur Yung Gravy.

These artists essentially make up every TikTok-inspired playlist I’ve ever listened to so kudos to the person who managed to lock in such huge stars.

My ethereal and also deeply earnest queen. Image: Getty

The Sound Archive stage will have beats by DJ Seinfeld, Sam Alfred, jamesjamesjames, Club Angel, RONA. (!!!), FUKHED, Willo and a bunch of DJs from Divide.

The lineup has a pretty solid mix of big international artists and more indie (but equally beloved) home grown acts. The perfect genre, and it looks like the girlies agree.

“Oh this is for the girls and the gays thank GOD,” an excited fan wrote on social media.

“FINALLY SOMEONE HAS A SAPPHIC FESTIVAL LINEUP IN AUSTRALIA,” wrote another.

“A good line up??????” questioned a third. They’re a little confused, but they’ve got the spirit.

Others praised Spin Off for getting the likes of Conan Gray to visit Adelaide, since his 2024 tour only includes Sydney and Melbourne (and the Sydney tickets are very much sold out).

The costumes in this festival are going to be divine. Image: Instagram @conangray

However, there are other punters who are less than impressed (unsurprisingly, it’s mostly men who are pissy about the lineup).

Some decried it “the worst lineup ever” and the reason music festivals are dying en masse. Which, obviously, isn’t true — there are a lot of factors to music festivals carking it, with the key ones being cost of living and higher overheards.

Another wrote (from a troll account with no display picture or followers, I might add) that “no one actually likes G Flip”. Well, that’s also categorically untrue.

They’re mostly getting reamed by fans of the lineup, but I guess they have the right to be wrong!

If you’re the type to froth at the mouth for a chance to see Conan Gray live, or experience Peach PRC’s angelic voice IRL, presale tickets will be available from 10am on Wednesday 1 May.

General public tickets go on sale on Thursday 2 May — so dig into that bank account and scrounge around for coins ASAP.