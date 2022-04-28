Start planning your festival outfits ‘cos the lineup for Spilt Milk just dropped and it’s absolutely fkn banging. Stormzy, The Wombats and Genesis Owusu? Yes please and thank you.
The festival will take place over three dates at the end of the year. It’ll hit Canberra on Saturday November 26, Ballarat on Saturday December 3 and the Gold Coast on Sunday December 4.
Spilt Milk dropped the lineup via their Insta and my God, I’m so excited to go to festivals again. Simply can’t wait to be covered in booze, eco-friendly glitter and other people’s sweat.
View this post on Instagram
There are loads of big Aussie names on the setlist. As well as the previously mentioned Genesis Owusu, TikTok bestie Peach PRC is playing, along with Mallrat, Spacey Jane, G Flip, FISHER, King Stingray and Flume to name a handful of local legends. What a fkn lineup.
There’s also some big international names on the lineup. Like we said before, Stormzy will be coming Down Under for his rescheduled tour. If his legendary Glastonbury set is anything to go by, the festival performances should be an absolute treat.
And of course The Wombats are also performing, as if you needed any other proof we’re re-entering our indie sleaze era. Forget the expensive SHEIN vibes of Coachella outfits. I want to see everyone in ripped black skinny jeans and deep V t-shirts please. Commit to the bit.
Finally, Toro y Moi will be zooming down all the way from the US to play the Canberra show.
View this post on Instagram
Spilt Milk 2022 Lineup
A Girl
Beddy Rays
Billy Xane
FISHER
Flume
G Flip
Genesis Owusu
Hayden James
King Stingray
Kobie Dee
Latifa Tee
Little Fritter
Mallrat
Mansionair
Ninajarachi
Peach PRC
Spacey Jane
Stand Atlantic
Stormzy
Telenova
The Wombats
Toro y Moi
YNG Martyr
Young Franco
1300
You can sign up for pre-sale tix on the Spilt Milk website.
After the shit-fuck-fire mess of the last few years for the music industry, it’s bloody lovely to see festivals getting back on their feet. Now time to start prepping your comfiest dancing shoes.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Sydney Indie Duo Lime Cordiale Announce Massive US Label Deal With, Um, Post Malone
-
Yr Spilt Milk Festival Lineup Is Here Feat. Khalid, CHVRCHES & Heaps More
-
Spilt Milk Festival Is Popping Up In VIC & May Have Just Teased Its 1st Act
-
Spilt Milk Fest Apologises For Rapper YG Asking Women In Audience To Flash Him