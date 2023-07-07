The Spilt Milk Festival Lineup Just Dropped & It’s Even Better Than Half-Price Bonsoy

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Spilt Milk to get you keen for the fest.

Rally the group chat because Spilt Milk is back, baby!

The lineup is piping hot off the press and contains some whopping names from Post Malone and Peach PRC, to Latto, Aitch and Dermot Kennedy.

And it wouldn’t be Spilt Milk without a stack of local legends on the lineup now, would it? So you’ll be able to dance your little heart out to Dom Dolla, Ocean Alley, Lime Cordiale, Tkay Maidza, Budjerah, Cub Sport, Lastlings, Partiboi69 and even more Aussies artists at the fest.

Once again, Spilt Milk will basically kick off party season in November and December. You can cop a load of the dates, here:

Canberra – Saturday, November 25

Gold Coast – Sunday, November 26

Ballarat – Saturday, December 2

Perth – Sunday, December 3

Presale tickets are up for grabs from Tuesday, July 11 at 8 AM AEST (Canberra), 8 AM AWST (Perth), 9 AM AEST (Ballarat) and 11 AM AEST (Gold Coast). You can sign up for presale access over here, but if you miss out, don’t fret, your next chance to cop tickets will be the general admission release at 8 AM (local time) on Thursday, July 13.

For the really disorganised girlies, there is one sneaky final option for a ticket to the fest. We are giving one lucky punter the chance to score four Top Shelf VIP tickets to the location of your choice – all you have to do is tell us the artist that’s on your bucket list to see live. Spilt Milk’s Top Shelf tickets allow you to see your fave acts from the best views in the house and also nab you access to the Best Dressed VIP area, which comes kitted out with a luxurious bar and bathrooms. How boujee.

Get organised, mark the calendars, set an alarm, whatever you have to do to secure the bag, my friends.

See you there, I’ll be the one scream-singing “God is a Freak”.