It’s a Good Day because the Falls Festival 2022 lineup has dropped and there are more stars coming to Colac than we saw on the Met Gala red carpet yesterday.

After a couple of rough years for festivals and several cancellations for Falls due to the pandemic and extreme weather warnings in 2019, it’s coming back at full force this new years with a stacked bill of local and international acts.

Headlining the festival are Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, Chvrches, Ocean Alley and Spacey Jane and Jamie XX and is anyone else freaking out or just me?? Is the Wiggles X Lil Nas X collab happening???

Also heading down are *deep breath* Genesis Owusu, G Flip, PinkPantheress, Ebony Boadu, Amyl and the Sniffers, DMA’s and a bunch of incredible local DJs including the queen herself, CC:Disco *exhale*.

Full lineup so far here:

ARCTIC MONKEYS, LIL NAS X, PEGGY GOU, CHVRCHES, JAMIE XX

AMINÉ, OCEAN ALLEY, CAMELPHAT, SPACEY JANE, DMA’S, G FLIP, PINKPANTHERESS, RICO NASTY, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, MALL GRAB, BEN BÖHMER (LIVE), DJ SEINFELD, GENESIS OWUSU, TSHA, CC:DISCO!, YOUNG FRANCO, ANNA LUNOE, LUUDE, LASTLINGS, MAY-A, CHOOMBA, THE VANNS, KING STINGRAY, PEACH PRC, BEDDY RAYS, JEAN DAWSON, TELENOVA, BISCITS, BARRY CAN’T SWIM, FLOODLIGHTS, ELKKA, WONGO, YNG MARTYR, 1300, MOKTAR, MAGDALENA BAY, DAMEEEELA, EBONY BOADU, ELSY WAMEYO, RONA., JUNO MAMBA + MANY MORE

This will also be the first year Falls Festival will be held at its new Vic location at Pennyroyal Plains in Birregurra near Colac instead of Lorne, and won’t return to Tassie.

“After 27 years in beautiful Lorne and 17 years in fabulous Tassie it is with mixed feelings that Falls Festival moves on to its next chapter,” festival organisers said in a statement last year.

Don’t worry, the party will still come to Byron and Fremantle.

Date are: Pennyroyal Plains, Colac, VIC – 29, 30 & 31 December 2022

North Byron Parklands, Yelgun, NSW – 31 December 2022, 01 & 02 January 2023

Fremantle Park, Fremantle, WA – 07 & 08 January 2023

Presale tickets are available from Monday 9 May, 9am, sign up here for early access to presale. General Tickets on sale 9am Thursday May 12 local time.

Everything else you need to know is here!

See you there.