Wake up and smell Dorothy’s roses for we have been blessed with some very wiggly news this morning. The Wiggles have been added to the already-stacked Falls Festival lineup.

The original Wiggles — Greg, Jeff, Anthony and Murray — are going to hit the big stages in Yelgun/Byron, Fremantle and Birregurra over New Years and the start of 2023. They join the already fkn massive list of acts including Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Peggy Gou, CHVRCHES, Jamie XX, Amyl And The Sniffers, Rico Nasty, G FLIP, Pinkpantheress, Aminé and heaps more.

You know what this means, right? Lil Nas X and The Wiggles on the same bill? You better believe it means we’re inching ever closer to the collab of the century.

trying really hard to get the wiggles to coheadline the tour with me. i will keep you guys updated. — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 27, 2022

The Wiggles have even been brushing up their yeehaw energies on their most recent run of 18+ shows. They’ve been busting out a rendition of “Old Town Road” to prove they’ve got the chops to share a stage with Lil Nas X.

@TheWiggles @LilNasX YOOOOOO THE WIGGLES PERFORMED OLD TOWN ROAD YOU GOTTA GET THEM ON TOUR #thewiggles pic.twitter.com/lg4w5KbdJj — absurdtales456 (@abtales456) April 30, 2022

I can only hope this is going to result in Lil Nas X coming out onstage with The Wiggles at Falls Festival or something. Can we get him his own thotty skivvie? Maybe he can be the mesh fishnet Wiggle or diamanté-encrusted Wiggle. Or maybe the tassel Wiggle.

The options are pretty fkn endless but there’s no doubt in my mind that Lil Nas X is going to be an honourary Wiggle by 2023.

Tickets for all three Falls Festival dates are on sale right now through Moshtix. Get ready to pack up your Big Red Car with fruit salad, hot potatoes, cold spaghetti and paninis because we’re gonna chugga chugga all the way to the festival later this year to point our fingers, do the twist and ride til we can’t no more.