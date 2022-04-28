Lil Nas X, king of shitposting, has tweeted he wants to collab with The Wiggles again. I swear to God, this better not be another joke. I want Montero x The Wiggles *now*.

The gay icon and general supreme ruler of Twitter wrote that he’s “trying really hard to get the Wiggles to co-headline a tour with me” in a tweet on Thursday.

I honestly don’t think he’d ever need to try very hard to get any decent artist to collab with him but Nas said he’ll keep fans updated anyway.

But get this: The Wiggles, bless their souls, have already responded with their own tweet saying they’re “ready to wiggle with you”. YES. Now this is a yummy lil salad.

We’re ready to wiggle with you! 💛💜💙❤️ — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) April 27, 2022

Okay, so obviously this is the cutest collab ever, but before you let your potato get too hot, remember that Lil Nas X talks a lot of shit. Like it’s a full-time job.

I love that man but remember when he wanted to collab with Mariah Carey and Dolly Parton for an “Old Town Road” remix? And when they responded in the affirmative, nothing happened? I certainly do.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time he’s teased a Wiggles collab. Way back in 2020, Lil Nas X shared a fake album cover with the OG Wiggles and captioned it: “y’all ready?!”

Yes, we were ready, and then nothing fkn happened!

I mean, I do deeply relate to over-promising and then ghosting, but still, I’m tired of this grandpa!!!

So yeah, Lil Nas X is probably just shit-posting. Which is pretty on-brand.

We can dream otherwise, we can pray, we can manifest, etc etc. But I don’t think the wheels on this bus are about to go round and round.