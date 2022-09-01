Summer’s about to get even hotter because Lil Nas X has announced a very special Sydney show while he’s in the country for Falls Festival over the New Year. Grab your best cowboy hat and assless chaps because this is going to be one exceptionally sweaty and horny show.

He’ll be riding into the Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday 4 January as part of his Long Live Montero tour, which will work its way across North America and Europe over the next couple of months. The Aussie date will be the first time Lil Nas X has performed in Sydney so you just know it’s going to be off chops.

Tickets for the huge show will be on sale from 9am local time on Tuesday, September 6. There’s also a sneaky presale going up at 9am on the 5th which you can sign up for over on the Secret Sounds website.

Lil Nas X isn’t the only Falls Festival artist putting on big sideshows in Sydney this year. Both PinkPantheress and Magdalena Bay will be in town across the first week of January for their own shows, too.

The Roundhouse will play host to UK hyperpop songstress PinkPantheress on January 4 while Magdalena Bay will take to the Oxford Art Factory’s stage on Thursday, January 5. Tickets for both shows will also be on sale on September 6, with presale access open the day before.

Bloody hell 2023 is off to a cracking start if these are the Falls sideshows we’re being treated to in the first week of January. Get around it mates, these gigs are sure to pop off and set the course of the year in a very good direction.

Hopefully, the immense vibe of that Hordern Pavillion show will tempt Lil Nas X to come back for a full headline tour around Australia in the near future, too.