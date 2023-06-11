MAFS’ Ollie Continues Streak Of Destruction By Reading Comments On A Gossip Article About Him

Married At First Sight Season 10’s least insufferable groom, Ollie Skelton, has hilariously weighed in on yet another article written about him in the media.

This time, the focus isn’t on the article itself as much as it was on the folks who left impolite comments via Facebook.

Real salt of the earth people, those folks are. And they’ve always got shit like “be kind” and “love everyone” in their bios. At least be upfront about how mean you are, lol.

In a video uploaded to the 26-year-old’s TikTok account, Ollie proceeded to name and shame multiple people who lined up to take online pot-shots at him, seemingly for simply existing.

He began the video with a Donald Trump impression decrying the “fake news” and “clickbait” present in an article by Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The article appeared to suggest that he and MAFS bride Tahnee Cook (who is also a legend) had some “sad news” to share as they prepared to move house.

Spoiler alert, they’re still together. Thank God. But that’s not what the article’s headline would’ve had you believe.

The real reason they’re moving, according to Ollie, is because people thought their house was a drug den.

Before their move, the couple were receiving frequent knocks on the door by people asking to see a bloke called “Steve”. Not ideal.

The first comment Ollie dissected read “the less we see and hear of these two the better”.

Crikey. Bit harsh.

“What did we even say that offended you?” asked Ollie who probably got the least screen time of any contestant this season due to his inability to say anything on camera that wasn’t genuinely lovely and therefore, would’ve made for shit TV.

The commenter’s display photo is obviously him chucking up a double “peace” sign. Love not war? Practice what you preach, bucko.

Ollie then moved on to the next comment which managed to mix up the diss “stunning and brave” in favour of “brave and stunning”.

People, please. If you’re going to roast a MAFS contestant, at least get your insults right!!!

The last commenter, who was arguably the least imaginative of the lot dropped the classic “who & who?”

Clever! Original! Smart!