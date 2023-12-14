On Wednesday, December 13 2023, Married At First Sight (MAFS) fans were shook to their cores after Season 10’s remaining couple, Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton, called it quits. The reality TV bride turned influencer has now spoken out about the devastating break up.

After breaking the news to her followers on Instagram, Tahnee took to her Chuffed podcast to further address her sudden split with Ollie.

In the fresh episode — titled “We Broke Up” — Tahnee warned folks who were looking for gossip that she would not be spilling any tea. Instead, the reality TV bride would be debriefing on her relationship, their journey on MAFS and where they stand.

“I don’t want to get too much into the detail and obviously everyone knows breakups suck,” Tahnee began.

Speaking about her relationship on the poddy, Tahnee basically echoed her IG statement, mentioning that their relationship in the reality TV experiment was very different to real life.

“I think, you know, being in the situation Ollie and I were in, going and meeting on a TV show is just crazy,” she continued.

Tahnee continued to say that MAFS was a good experience, however, the formula of the show isn’t a “natural progression” in the relationship — which is kinda given as it is called Married At First Sight.

“I’m sad things didn’t really work out on the outside,” she said.

“A part of me feels embarrassed in a sense that it didn’t work out. Kind of, as if I’m letting people down which is so stupid to think but I feel like being in such a public relationship there are a lot of expectations on you.”

She also added that being in the public eye put a lot of pressure on their relationship, alongside their clashing personalities.

“Not to get so astrological, but Taurus and Scorpios are really compatible but they also can clash quite a lot,” she said.

“I’m a Taurus, I’m really stubborn and stuck in my ways. Seeing the star signs is kind of crazy, but I think we can clash at times.

“We’ve just come to the conclusion it’s best to part ways. We’ll always have that respect and love for each other, but when things aren’t right you can’t really force it.”

During the podcast, Tahnee gave her ex-reality TV hubby a shoutout, saying that there would “there will always be a special place for Ollie”.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better MAFS journey and better relationship coming off the back of it,” Tahnee said.

At the end of the episode, the influencer revealed that she and Ollie will be continuing to live together for the next couple of months due to Australia’s cozzie livs. Ollie moved from Perth to Sydney to pursue his relationship with Tahnee following their reality TV marriage.

When did Ollie and Tahnee call it quits?

As mentioned earlier, both Ollie and Tahnee uploaded similar break up statements to their Instagram accounts on Wednesday arvo. The news of their breakup came months after Melinda Willis and Layton Mills — the second successful couple of 2023’s season — called their relationship off.

I usually don’t give a rat’s arse about reality TV relationships, but yeah this one kinda hurt as a huge Ollie and Tahnee fan, but also I get it. Reality TV is not at all the same as real life.

Ollie has yet to upload his own breakup episode on his Tosser poddy, but he did post a lovely TikTok with Tahnee following his IG post.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. Love is not real.