A So-Called Friend Of MAFS’ Melinda & Layton Has Spilled The Real Reason They Called It Quits

Completely tapped out of MAFS 2023? Look, same. In my mind, I’m already into next year and this year’s contestants are a thing of the past. But still, there’s drama going on with some of the stars — Melinda Willis and Layton Mills — and like a car crash, I can’t help staring at it.

Melinda and Layton recently announced they were calling it quits with a statement shared to Instagram.

“Hi all – we wanted to keep this private for the time being, but we have a lot of supporters that are invested in the relationship and owe it to you to be transparent,” they wrote in identical statements.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, we have sadly decided to both take time apart.

“We still care very deeply for each other and this doesn’t mean our lives can’t come back together, but as of now, we think this decision is for the best.”

Melinda Willis and Layton Mills shared identical statements to their respective ‘grams. (Credit: Instagram / Melinda Layton)

“With love and gratitude, Mel and Layton,” they both signed off.

A so-called mate of the pair has now spilled to the media that a reunion is “unlikely.”

“Their post didn’t really come as a surprise, it felt like a long time coming,” the sneaky source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

“Things slowly fizzled out after the show due to the [long] distance and even when he moved up [to Queensland], it wasn’t the same as when they were on the show in the bubble.”

According to So Dramatic!, Layton yeeted over to the Sunshine State back in July, but didn’t move in with his GF Melinda in Brissy, which seemed v. suss at the time.

“They’re both super busy running their own businesses and barely saw each other,” the source added.

Ah well, another MAFS couple bites the dust!

In the meantime, Married At First Sight 2024 is well and truly underway and we can’t wait to see what bonkers drama the new season brings.

Onward and upward!