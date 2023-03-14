I’d like to take this opportunity to give noted MAFS gronk Harrison a warm round of applause for successfully handing the shit-stirring baton to his on-screen wife Bronte, who has proven herself to be just as gronky. They said it couldn’t be done yet they’ve both managed to exceed our expectations. Well done.

We all know Harrison loves nothing more than throwing a grenade, sitting back and watching the chaos evolve around him him. Well, tonight Bronte was all like, “Hold my beer!” ‘cos she did the exact same thing and decided to fuck Melinda and Layton‘s shit up.

The gal started lecturing Layton about how Melinda is gaslighting him, invalidating his feelings and possesses more red flags than a Matador. The irony of this did not go over Twitter’s head.

pretty rich of bronte to be calling out gaslighting and red flags…. #mafs #mafsau — hi (@ladiesb1rd) March 14, 2023

The irony of Bronte using words like “red flag” and “gaslighting”. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) March 14, 2023

Bronte talking about red flags when she is dating one big red one. Lol. #mafs #mafsau — jennybr5 (@jennybr5) March 14, 2023

bronte needs to sit down and look at her own relationship instead rather than giving out relationship advice #mafsau #mafs — teresa has pcd (@augustfallin) March 14, 2023

Not Little Miss Stockholm talking about other people's red flags fuckin hell#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/3SlCHR0nyB — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) March 14, 2023

bronte saying that 'invalidating your feelings is gaslighting' really has no idea what that word means. no wonder she doesn't see what her husband is doing!?!?!#MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS — Sarah.Sausage (@SarahSausagee) March 14, 2023

The worst thing about it all was that Layton … just accepted it? Completely thought that Bronte was the modern day Plato and everything she was saying was elite wisdom? Even though he’s seen how many lies she spits out and the torment she’s put Melinda through?

The good people of Twitter were confused. They were shocked. But alas, that’s what happens when one graduates from the Harrison Boon School of Gaslighting — they become the teacher.

why is layton taking brontes opinions as gospel 💀 these men are idiots fr #mafs #mafsau — em 💎 (@embojenc) March 14, 2023

Yeah Layton because Bronte is the best person to seek relationship advice! #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/mq0dkn7tcP — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@LeahJayK) March 14, 2023

Layton you are taking advice from a snake that doesn’t care a damn about you. Weapons grade stupidity #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/IblGieTqWg — Jodie (@jodielongton) March 14, 2023

I mildly lost interest in what was happening (is it just me or are the episodes getting slightly boring? Anyone?) and it felt like everyone was just saying WORDS, but basically Layton asked the producers to tell Melinda that he wouldn’t be moving back into their room. A dog move of the highest order, let’s be real.

Melinda then knocked on Harrison and Bronte’s door to find out WTF she did to her husband and Bronte proceeded to manipulate her, as well? And then Melinda and Layton had a horrible fight and I almost started crying watching her cry?

Bronte is having the time of her life fucking Layton and Melinda over #mafs #MAFSAU — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) March 14, 2023

“This is not my fault” – Bronte, whomst is at fault #MAFS #MAFSAU — Davvy 🅱️ (@davvyb1) March 14, 2023

WHY DOES THIS ALWAYS STEM FROM HARRISON AND BRONTE I CANT #mafs #mafsau — cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) March 14, 2023

Then Bronte started lying through her teeth at Galz Night about the way in which Layton told her he wouldn’t be moving back in with Melinda, which was BS ‘cos we saw the conversation when they were having their “asayeeehhh” bowls.

And it was in that moment that the internet decided Bronte had become Harrison 2.0. The gaslighting protégé.

Bronte adding GST to her stories again #mafs #mafsau — Shannon Spiteri (@shanLouise1982) March 14, 2023

Ok so bronte attended the harrisson school of gaslighting afterall #mags #mafsau — YAOYAO CEO 🍂🧋 (@roseetea) March 14, 2023

Bronte’s transformation is complete… She has become the female Harrison. #MAFSAU — Year of the Bird Ⓥ 🌱 (@phillio1802) March 14, 2023

It looks like she does another fucking runner at tomorrow night’s dinner party so at least we’ll have a bit of reprieve.

