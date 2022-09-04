Spencer Pratt & Bethenny Frankel Tried To Get Fans To Turn On Lisa Kudrow But It Backfired

Last week, The Hills star Spencer Pratt took to TikTok to inform fans that the rudest celeb he’d ever met was Lisa Kudrow from Friends. Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel was quick to join the pile-in, adding that she, too, had an awful experience when she met the actress.

After leaving us hanging, wondering what the heck the IRL Phoebe Buffay did to tick off the reality stars, they finally spilled their stories on TikTok.

Pratt shared: “The year was 2009 and Heidi [Montag] and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there.

“It was almost like we were filming for Punk’d and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar.

“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party.”

Pratt alleged that the actress told Montag she “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”

According to Pratt, Montag waited to see if it was “a joke,” before realising it clearly wasn’t.

“Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs,” he recalled.

“She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being.”

Anyone who watched The Hills will know that Kudrow’s remarks were absolutely, 1000% warranted and fans have taken to the comments section of Pratt’s TikTok to commend the actress for looking out for Montag.

“Not for nothing, I watched the show, maybe she was ‘looking out’ for Heidi. We all felt bad for Heidi, you were a producer of the show too, was a lot,” one fan wrote.

“Honestly it makes me like her more,” wrote another.

A third fan wrote: “I’m sorry I love her for that, THAT’S hilarious.”

Frankel later chimed in with her story, recounting how of all the guests who appeared on her ill-fated talkshow Bethenny, Kudrow “stands out as the person who wanted to be there the least.”

Welp, I went ahead and found the interview in which she claimed Kudrow didn’t want to answer questions and could not see a spec of rudeness from Kudrow.

She answered all the questions with gusto.

The only moment that even maybe sorta possibly seemed a little prickly was when Kudrow corrected the talk show when they only displayed the three Friends blokes on-screen and not the girls.

Not only did she totally have a point there, but, again, she wasn’t even prickly!

And during another part of the interview, she even performed ‘Smelly Cat’ for Bethenny.

So what’s the issue, luv!?

“She was friendly and enthusiastic so I certainly don’t see what the problem was,” one fan commented.

“Looked pretty normal to me. Reaching much B?” wrote another.

These reality stars are trying to slander the good name of the super talented Lisa Kudrow and I will not stand for it!