Christ alive, Netflix has churned out its own version of Married At First Sight. It’s called Love is Blind, and just, wow.

It’s not exactly like MAFS, but it kind of follows the same gist. I’m just going to head straight to the synopsis because, again… wow.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with… without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

Wild.

You guys, the singles are literally put into pods – dating pods – where they talk to fellow singles through the wall. It’s essentially speed dating, except they can’t see each other so I guess it’s based on whether or not the singles can form an emotional connection. If they do like each other enough, they get engaged. AND THEN, it progresses to their first night together, a couples retreat, moving in together, meeting the parents, and then eventually… the wedding.

New episodes are uploaded weekly, with Netflix calling the series a three-week event. So far, Netflix has released the first five eps of the 10-episode season.

I haven’t watched anything, but based on the trailer… I, uh, may watch a couple of episodes.

I just love that it’s called Love Is Blind but everyone’s conventionally hot.

Anyway, I sussed out Twitter for a general reaction and, well, no surprises here.

the title aside, I regret to inform you that I have been sucked into Love Is Blind on Netflix — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 13, 2020

Guys, "Love is Blind" is soooo good. It's gonna be your new Netflix obsesh. Like "Bach" meets "Married at First Sight." Just get through the part where they're in the pods and then it's like oooomg — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 13, 2020

Love is Blind on @netflix is the tv reality trash I needed in my life right now #thankyou #loveisblind — Nicole S (@nikspriz) February 13, 2020

I watched 5 minutes of love is blind on @netflix out of curiosity There is a high probability that I’m now legally brain dead. — Regular Laura (@LauraHardyRadio) February 13, 2020

Excellent.