CONTENT WARNING: This article deals with suicide and mental health. If you are contemplating suicide or having suicidal thoughts, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Married At First Sight contestant Natasha Spencer has reportedly become the victim of revenge porn, after a private video leaked last week.

According to Daily Mail Australia, the 26-year-old reported the incident to NSW Police on Tuesday, after seeing the footage circulate on social media.

The intimate video is believed to have emerged on February 4, the day Natasha’s MAFS wedding to Mikey Pembroke aired and she officially became a public figure.

The footage was reportedly filmed last year and involves Natasha and an unidentified male.

A NSW Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command are investigating a report made on Tuesday 11 February 2020, by a 26-year-old Lane Cove woman concerning an incident that occurred last year.”

She was pictured at Surry Hills Police Station on Tuesday, holding documents and talking on her mobile phone.

A friend of the financial analyst told Daily Mail Australia: “She is taking this matter very seriously and is devastated. She also fears that it will have a negative impact on her career.”

It comes after Natasha revealed on Facebook that she’s suffering from “psychological damage” as a result of trolling from MAFS viewers.

In an emotional post on Monday, she addressed her critics and asked them to “please be kind.”

“Stop slamming me and my castmates, you’re doing psychological damage. If you want me to post suicide articles from reality shows, I’m available,” she wrote.