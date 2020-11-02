Megan Fox has publicly blasted her estranged husband, actor Brian Austin Green, on his Instagram Halloween photo, featuring their youngest son, Journey.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted a photo showing him in a fuzzy white onesie, while his 4-year-old son stood nearby wearing a Spider-Man costume.

“Hope you all had a good Halloween!!” he captioned the pic.

Instagram celebrity spotter, Comments By Celebs, noticed that his ex Megan Fox left a lengthy comment on the post, calling him out for including their son in the pic.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” the actress wrote. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

“I know you love your kids,” she continued. “But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. , and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green has since deleted the post and reshared the photo on Insta with Journey cropped out of this time.

Meanwhile, Fox has turned off the comments on her own Halloween post, following backlash from fans.

Green confirmed his split from the actress back in May, after nearly 10 years of marriage. Their breakup came shortly before reports that Megan Fox had moved on with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, singer Machine Gun Kelly.

The actor has been vocal about his disdain for his ex and her new boyfriend on Instagram. After the pair uploaded a couple pic recently, bearing the caption “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

Check it out:

He then retaliated with a post bearing an almost identical caption, featuring pics of the couple’s children and it’s, erm, very disturbing, knowing that his intentions are far from pure:

Green and Fox share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey.