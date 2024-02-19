Everyone Needs To Lay Off Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Blackwell, The Girl Who Said She Looked Like Megan Fox

A contestant on the American reality Netflix series Love Is Blind is getting roasted online for telling another contestant that she often gets compared to actor and renowned babe Megan Fox — and I reckon it’s time we gave her a fkn break.

The premise of the show is that single people are tasked to get to know each other without laying eyes on the other person. Without ever knowing what their prospective partner looks like, they have to decide whether to commit based on their emotional connection alone. However, we’re all curious beings and physical attraction are important, so often, the conversation steers towards the physical.

This time around, flight attendant Chelsea Blackwell was getting to know software salesman Jimmy Presnell from behind the dividing wall when she asked if he ever gets told he looked like a celebrity. He said yes, without divulging who he looked like.

You can watch the interaction below. It’s basically an anthropological study.

She replied that she often gets told that she looks like one celeb in particular but as a caveat mentioned that it was “just because I have dark hair and blue eyes.”

“I don’t see it, so don’t get excited,” she said.

“I don’t even know if it’s [Machine Gun Kelly‘s] wife or his girlfriend.”

“Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox?” Jimmy replied as a huge shit-eating grin appeared on his face.

“It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair. That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else … at least, I’m assuming so,” she said.

People watching at home didn’t seem to agree with her comparison.

After this, these two eventually met in person and Jimmy made it pretty clear that he didn’t think she looked like the Transformers star either.

“She definitely lied to me on [about] how she looked,” Jimmy said in a confessional.

“Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox. But you know, at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter. I’m very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

Megan Fox in 2009. Megan Fox in 2009. Chelsea from Love Is Blind.

I have some feelings about this.

Firstly, I think talking about your appearance on a show like this should be against the rules. The blind aspect is the whole point of the show and it feels like old mate Jimmy only picked Chelsea because of the comparison to Miss Fox.

Secondly, I believe we all know that the internet is always willing to help a woman go down a few pegs if she seems to get a little bit big for her boots. Gee thanks, internet.

Thirdly, Miss Thing literally prefaced her claim to Jimmy with the terms and conditions. She told Mr Man that the comparison was made because she had light eyes and dark hair, she said that she didn’t see the similarities between them and she even told him not to read into it too much.

For these two, love certainly isn’t blind. (Image: Netflix)

But Jimmy is a mere mortal who fell to temptation, imagining a Megan Fox lookalike on the other side of the wall. Don’t worry king, I would’ve done the same thing.

If I’m honest, I genuinely DO see the similarities between Chelsea and Megan. Not like, 2023 Megan Fox but early 2010s Megan Fox.

They both have dark hair and blue eyes. But they also have slightly elongated faces, straight noses and very similar eyebrows.

I can see why people who she’d meet in passing during her work as a flight attendant would tell her that she looks similar to the star.

I see it, I really see it! (Image: Instagram)

Chelsea spoke out about the whole situation to Access Hollywood this week.

“I am getting dragged through the trenches right now for that comment, because of Jimmy. Little shit,” she laughed.

“What they didn’t show is, right before that, he was like, ‘Yeah, I look like [NFL player] Christian McCaffrey.’ And I have no idea who that is.

“So they only showed me telling him, ‘Yeah, I get this on the plane often. I get Katy Perry, Adele and Megan Fox.’

“I’m just like, ‘I don’t see it, but it’s something I get.’ I did not expect him to react like that.”

Anyway, the good news for Chelsea is that she’s drop-dead gorgeous — regardless of her similarities to the Jennifer’s Body star. I just wish people would be a little bit kinder.

The first six episodes of the latest season of Love Is Blind is currently available on Netflix, with more episodes releasing weekly.