In what can only be described as a Vincent Van Ghogh move, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) – AKA the ghost of black nail polishes past – has revealed that he once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress his girlfriend Megan Fox.

Apparently the stabbing implement was a gifted knife from Travis Barker, which was engraved with the name of their album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’. Is that really thoughtful or really creepy? I’ll leave it to you to decide.

In what sounds like a deleted scene from an ep of Australia’s Funniest Home Videos, Machine Gun Kelly tried to impress Fox by throwing the knife at the ceiling. Instead of catching it though, the knife went through his hand, which is simply the worst mental image I can conjure.

This is perhaps why we leave the circus tricks to professionals, like Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman.

He revealed the details of the incident on an ep of The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon: “I threw [the knife] up and it came and stuck in my hand.

“You know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at [Fox] and I was like ‘check this out’.

“The next morning as soon as she left, I was like ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick’.”

.@MachineGunKelly remembers bruising his coccyx with Post Malone, stabbing his hand in front of Megan Fox, and falling off the @NBCSNL stage with Pete Davidson. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/slyGt55N0V — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 2, 2021

Ah, the things we do for love.

On the ep, Machine Gun Kelly also described bruising his coccyx in a game of beer pong against Post Malone, which sounds like a fever dream I once had after eating too much cheese.

To be fair, a bit of knife flinging isn’t exactly extraordinary given what we know about MGK and Fox’s love languages already. Forget your standard acts of service: he revealed earlier this year that he wears a vial of Fox’s blood in a pendant around his neck. Edward Cullen is shaking!

Anyway, between the blood vial and the accidental stabbing, Machine Gun Kelly’s pronouncement of Fox as his “bloody valentine” is apparently actual fact as opposed to mere gently cringe inducing nickname.