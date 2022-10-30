We’ve made it, our list for the best (and worst) celebrity Halloween costumes 2022. Buckle up as we go on a journey of exploration into the horniest, spookiest and most downright cooked outfits for 2022’s scariest non-holiday.

Starting with Kim Kardashian who managed to dress her kids as the 90s music icons Aaliyah, Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg and Eazy E.

Tbh, this was a ~move~ by Kim who has previously copped flack for dressing as Aaliyah herself on her 42nd birthday.

Next up we’ve got Lizzo who smashed out an incredible sparkly Marge Simpson outfit.

The wig alone could definitely hide a bottle of Smirnoff on your way into the club.

JoJo Siwa slithered in (get it?) with this extremely clutch Draco Malfoy outfit.

The bleached hair was on point and the spiral staircase in the background really added to the Hogwarts-y vibe.

This is the one occasion I won’t get mad at a celeb for flexing their mansion.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox did their best Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson impression.

MGK and Fox are kinda the 2020s version of the Baywatch star and Motley Crue drummer, in that, both couples are known for their extreme horniness. We stan.

Actress Keke Palmer let nothing and nobody down except her hair dressed as Rapunzel.

If I could also get a little feathery friend to hold my excess hair, I’d do it in an instant.

Keke Palmer dresses up as Rapunzel for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/PByBMiANdI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 29, 2022

Trisha Paytas and their husband Moses Hacmon gave Elvis and Priscilla Presley a run for their money posing with their respective newborn bubs.

Lastly (but not least-ly), Try Guy and fashion icon Eugene Lee Yang showed the fuck up as Eddie Munson AND Vecna from Stranger Things.

So there you have it. That’ll just about do us for the best celebrity Halloween costumes 2022.

Hope you were all sufficiently spooked!