Happy Halloween you spooky slags, or, should I say, happy Halloween for yesterday. While we’re all working the Monday away in Australia, the Americans across the pond are putting on their most elaborate costumes and living their best lives. Lucky for us, we get to see all the hot pics and distract ourselves from our Monday woes.

Well, let’s get right into this thing then, no need for introductions. By now we all know how Halloween works.

Celebrities get dressed up, everyone enjoys looking at their costumes, then Mariah Carey takes her place on her icy throne to prepare us all for Christmas. It’s just the way things go.

I’ve collected all the hot AF Halloween costumes from across the internet for you to enjoy, so sit back, relax, and contemplate how much having money to create perfect costumes helps.

Kourtney & Travis as Clarence and Alabama from True Romance

This is apparently Travis Barker‘s favourite film, which honestly makes sense.

Kim Petras as Michael Myers from Halloween

She murdered this (badum tssss).

Lil Nas X as Voldemort from Harry Potter

“He who must be called by your name” is the funniest caption I’ve read so far.

Janelle Monáe as The Grinch

Two posts for this one because it’s so fkn good.

Just fired everyone and listened to them cry. Heaven. ????

-Grinch pic.twitter.com/xoxa14ONHZ — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather???????????????????? (@JanelleMonae) October 31, 2021

Doja Cat as Miss Sara Bellum from The Powerpuff Girls

This is so simple yet so smart. I am obsessed.

Charli XCX as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family

Stream ‘Good Ones’.

Lizzo as Grogu (Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian

It’s safe to say that Lizzo has won Halloween. Her TikToks in costume killed me.

Foe Thee Frenchie as Harley Quinn from Batman

Nothing but respect for my prince. Real hot dog shit.

Megan Thee Stallion as Hellraiser

Shoutout to Gottmik, who clearly inspired this look.

Cardi B and Kulture as Witches

I swear Kulture was born like last year, but alas, these two look so cute together.

Tom Daley as Robin from Batman

Nothing but adoration for my knitting king.

Kendall Jenner as Martian Girl from Mars Attacks!

Now this, this is camp!

Hayley Kiyoko as Kang Sae-byeok from Squid Game

Killed this.

Dua Lipa as ?????

Ma’am, we get that you’re pretty and also thin, but what on Earth are you wearing?

In this fit, Dua reminds me of one of those purple spiked balls that you play with as a kid.

Ariana Grande as The Creature from The Black Lagoon

There’s one thing that Grande’s gonna do and it’s take Halloween fkn seriously.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas & Olivia De Jonge as Isabella, Lizzie and Paolo from The Lizzie McGuire Movie

So good that even Hilary Duff herself approved.

Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

This man knows what he’s doing…

Hailey Bieber as Britney Spears

I wonder what Justin was doing for Halloween.

Ciara as Selena

This is fkn bomb and I will not be hearing otherwise.

Chloe Bailey as Lola from Shark Tale

I have no fkn words… live-action Shark Tale when.

Chloe Bailey as Betty Boop

TWO killer Halloween costumes? We were not worthy of such slayage.

Aquaria as Divine from Pink Flamingoes (as a Pink Flamingo)

The creativity here is off the charts.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom as a Vaccine and a Doctor

Katy Perry is the queen of outrageous costumes.

Adam Rippon as Nicki Minaj’s Cousin’s Friend

I wouldn’t call American figure skater Adam Rippon a celebrity really, but this costume was too good to ignore.