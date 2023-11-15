Today is the day, my friends. It’s the ARIA Awards — the biggest day of the year for the Australian music scene. It’s super exciting for artists and music fans alike who can come together to celebrate all of the good shit that Aussies are contributing to the global music scene.
The ARIAs — which stand for the Australian Record Industry Association — kicked off in 1987 with the goal of showcasing excellence and innovation across all genres of music. I would’ve loved to be alive for that one because the event was hosted by Sir Elton John who gave awards to iconic Aussie artists like INXS and Crowded House.
Where can I watch the ARIA Awards?
If you want to catch all the goss from the red carpet at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, tune in to the official ARIAs YouTube from 1:30pm AEST where model and actor Christian Wilkins and music presenter and podcaster Bridget Hustwaite will be interviewing all the celebs serving looks.
They’ll be joined by comedian Rhys Nicholson who will continue the fun backstage in interviews with talent and personalities once the official ceremony begins.
As for the actual ceremony, Stan is the official broadcaster of the ARIA Awards. The ceremony begins at 5pm AEST and the entire show will be available on demand on the platform after the live stream. The event will be hosted by journo Brooke Boney and comedian Tommy Little.
Who is going to be there?
Along with all the exciting awards, the ARIAs is always home to some stellar performances. This year, there’s an all-Aussie lineup and we love to see it!
Performances from G-Flip, Budjerah, DMA’s, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC have been confirmed, so we’re in for a bloody treat.
In news that made my heart sing, music royalty Dolly Parton will also be in attendance as a guest presenter for one of the awards. HUGE.
Who Won An ARIA in 2023?
- Best Dance/Electronic Release: “Rhyme Dust” — MK & DOm Dolla
- Best Children’s Album: Emma Memma — Emma Memma
- Most Popular International Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Soul/R&B Release: “Mess Around” — Forest Claudette (featuring EARTHGANG)
- Best Adult Contemporary Album: Dan Sultan — Dan Sultan
- Best Video: Good Enough — G Flip
- Best Blues & Roots Album — The Winding Way — Teskey Brothers
- Best Produced Release — Styalz Fuego for “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist — Midnight Driving — Teenage Drive
- Best Pop Release — “Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
- Best Independent Release — Struggler — Genesis Owusu
- Best Cover Art — Jeremy Korey for Everything Was Green
- Best World Music Album — To Those Who Came Before Us — Joseph Tawardos
- Best Country Album — Hey Dawn by Fanny Lumsden
- Best Use Of An Australian Recording In An Advertisement (Duration of two minutes or less) — Google: Helping You Help Others – 72andSunny, Baker Boy
- Best Use Of An Australian Recording In An Advertisement (Duration of over two minutes) —
- Best Engineered Release — Styalz Fuego for “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album — John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music From The Feature Documentary) — Various Artists
- Best Jazz Album — Nightjar — The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams
- Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award — Sue Lowry of Southport Special School, Southport QLD.
- Best Hip Hop / Rap Release — Struggler by Genesis Owusu
- Best Group — DMA’s
- Best Australian Live Act — G-Flip
- Song Of The Year — “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- Best Rock Album — Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushroom and Lava — King Gizzard & The Lizzard Wizard
- Best Hard Rock / Heavy Metal Album — Darker Still by Parkway Drive
- Best Solo Artist — “Rush” by Troye Sivan
- Album Of The Year — Struggler by Genesis Owusu
Who was nominated for an ARIA?
Copping an ARIA award is no easy feat.
These days there are 30 categories that artists can win an award for and the winners are determined in a few different methods.
Some categories such as the Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist are voted by the ARIA Voting Academy, a board of more than 1000 industry professionals.
Categories that require expertise about a particular genre of music, such as the Best Blues & Roots Album or Best Rock Album, are judged by an expert category panel with specialist music experience.
The awards Best Video, Best Australian Live Act, Song Of The Year and Most Popular International Artist are voted by the public. After all, we’re the ones that make things popular, right?
There’s also a new category called Our Soundtrack Our Ads, which is a new initiative which calls upon the Australian creative and advertising industry to support homegrown music.
So without further ado, here are all the nominees.
Public Voted Awards
Best Video
- “Can I Shower At Yours” – Amy Shark, Mitch Green
- “Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s The Weekend”— Joel Burrows, DMA’s
- “Gila Monster” — Spod, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- “Give You Love” — Rowena Rasmussen, Joel Rasmussen, Jessica Mauboy (feat. Jason Derulo),
- “Good Enough” — Kyle Caufield, G-Flip — WINNER
- “LOLA” — Murli Dhir, MAY-A
- “Lookin’ Out” — Sam Brumby, King Stingray
- “Manic Dream Pixie” — Kyle Caulfield, Peach PRC
- “Stay Blessed” — Genesis Owusu, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore
- “Therapy” — Murli Dhir, Made In Katana Studios, Budjerah
Best Australian Live Act
- Baker Boy — Regional Vic Tour
- Brad Cox — ACRES TOUR
- Budjerah — Budjerah Australian Tour
- DMA’S — DMA’S Live at Falls Festival
- Dom Dolla — Dom Dolla Australian Summer Festival Tour
- G Flip — DRUMMER Australian Tour — WINNER
- Julia Jacklin —PRE PLEASURE TOUR
- King Stingray — That’s Where I Wanna Be Tour
- RÜFÜS DU SOL — RÜFÜS DU SOL AUSTRALIAN 2022 TOUR
- Tame Impala — Slow Rush Tour
Song Of The Year
- “Therapy” — Budjerah
- “MBAPPÉ” — Day1 feat. KAHUKX
- “How Do I Say Goodbye” — Dean Lewis
- “Die For You” — Joji
- “Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
- “Big City Life” — Luude and Mattafix
- “Rhyme Dust” — MK and Dom Dolla
- “Sway My Way” — R3hab and Amy Shark
- “Love Again” — The Kid LAROI
- “Rush” — Troye Sivan — WINNER
Most Popular International Artist
- Beyonce — Renaissance
- Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
- Ed Sheeran — *
- Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old
- Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
- Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
- Nicki Minaj — Queen Radio
- P!NK — Trustfall
- SZA — SOS
- Taylor Swift —Midnights — WINNER
Artisan Awards
Best Cover Art
- Connor Dewhurst for Brad Cox – ACRES
- Harry Allen – Studio Balcony for Private Function – 370HSSV 0773H
- Jeremy Koren (Grey Ghost), Michelle Grace Hunder – Everything Was Green – Forest Claudette – WINNER
- Peach PRC, Billy Zammit for Manic Dream Pixie – Peach PRC
- Sam Netterfiled, Mia Rankin – Jesus At The Gay Bar – Cub Sport
Engineer — Best Engineered Release
- Dann Hume, Chris Collins, Matt Corby for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
- Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
- Eric J Dobowsky, Sam Teskey, Wayne Connelly for The Teskey Brothers – The Winding Way
- Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
- Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush — WINNER
Producer — Best Produced Release
- Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer for Genesis Owusu – STRUGGLER
- Dom Dolla for Dom Dolla – Eat Your Man
- Matt Corby, Chris Collins, Nat Dunn, Alex Henrikssen for Matt Corby – Everything’s Fine
- M-Phazes for Ruel – 4th Wall
- Styalz Fuego for Troye Sivan – Rush — WINNER
Fine Arts Awards
Best Jazz Album
- Cull Portal — Lance Gurisik ft. Jeremy Rose
- Hearing — Mike Nock
- The Height Of Love —Sinj Clarke
- Education & Recreation — Surprise Chef
- Nightjar — The Vampires featuring Chris Abrahams — WINNER
Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album
- Splice Here: A Projected Odyssey (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — Brett Aplin, Burkhard Dallwitz
- Unseen Skies (Original Score Soundtrack) — Helena Czajka
- Blueback – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack By Nigel Westlake — Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Benjamin Northey
- RIDE – Music From the Film — Sophie Payton (GORDI), Jason Fernandez
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice (Music From The Feature Documentary) — Various artists — WINNER
Best World Music Album
- Odyssey — Byron Mark
- Moving Home — East of West
- Those Who Came Before Us — Joseph Tawadros — WINNER
- Id of RA — Mick Dick
- Australian Frog Calls — Songs of Disappearance
Our Soundtrack Our Ads
Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (duration of 2 minutes or less)
- Google: Helping You Help Others – 72andSunny, Baker Boy — WINNER
- Tourism Australia: Come and Say G’Day – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray
- Tourism WA: Walking On A Dream – The Brand Agency, Empire Of The Sun
- Wilk Turkey: Music 101 – BRING Agency, Matt Corby
Best Use of an Australian Recording in an Advertisement (over 2 minutes duration)
- Australian Marine Conservation Society: Voice of the Sea – INNOCEAN Australia, John Williamson, Sim Sessions: Blessed – Bolster Group, Becca Hatch — WINNER
- Tourism Australian: G’day Short Film – M&C Saatchi Sydney, King Stingray
- Vodka Cruiser: The Solo Project – BRING Agency, The Veronicas