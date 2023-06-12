Reinvention Queen Kylie Minogue’s New Banger Is So Viral, She Accidentally Created A New Word

Kylie Minogue is officially back in her rightful place on top of the world and at the centre of … language creation? Kylie please, you can only have so many talents. Stay in your taste-making lane, please. (No, don’t).

This week, a vox-pop interview by creator Stan Chris began doing the rounds online. The video has since notched up over two million views across TikTok and Instagram.

It sees Stan interview two gay blokes outside what looks like a nightclub about their favourite piece of gay slang.

“Padam,” responds the man on the right.

“You know what Padam is?” he asks Chris who, poor fella, has zero idea what Padam is. “Kylie Minogue, duh”.

The slang is a reference to Padam Padam, Kylie’s new single which recently hit the top 10 on the Billboard charts.

The song is her highest-charting song in a decade and will be one of the 11 tracks featured on her upcoming album titled Tension which is set to be released in September.

“This is gonna go crazy because like … you don’t know. It’s the biggest song out right now.”

When asked how he would use it in a sentence, the culturally attuned bear offers the following:

“People are like ‘what are you doing tonight’, and I go ‘padam’. It means being gay and having a great time.”

TBH I vibe this.

It reminds me a lot of the word “quiche” invented by the character Ja’mie King in her series Ja’mie: Private School Girl.

The word is a description of attractiveness and is used for someone super hot. For example, Kylie is quiche.

Personally, I can’t go past Spinning Around because I have superior taste.

Happy Pride Month!