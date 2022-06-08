In a rare TV appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kylie Minogue has addressed the wacky-ass lawsuit that transpired between her and Kylie Jenner.

ICYMI: Back in 2015, Minogue became locked in a lawsuit with the reality star when Jenner tried to trademark the name ‘Kylie’.

During her appearance on the late night show, fans asked her how she felt about the whole shitshow.

“It was just business, obviously,” she began.

“When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie. So it’s kind of unusual.

“I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

“But let me also say we came to an agreement,” Kylie said, referring to how the dispute was resolved in her favour in 2017.

“Yes, you did,” Andy said, giving her a high five. “Oh my God. Did you have to call Kris Jenner and be like ‘let me tell you something’!”

“No, but I’d love to meet them!” Kylie said.

Kylie also said during the interview that she was disappointed to hear that her lawyers had referred to Jenner as a “secondary reality TV personality.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Kylie discussed her return to Neighbours for the finale.

The queen of our stereos and her former co-star Jason Donovan recently posted a cheeky script pic to their Instagram accounts alluding to their return.

Minogue and Donovan will be reprising their on-screen characters Scott Mitchell and Charlene Robinson after more than 30 years away from Ramsay Street.

Scott and Charlene were fan faves back when the series kicked off in the 80s. When the characters got married in episode 523 (there are now 5,955 episodes — just let that sink in for a second), 20 million viewers tuned to watch.

Neighbours officially announced it would be wrapping up back in March despite the producers reportedly scrambling to save the series.