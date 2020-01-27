I’m going to be honest here, my interest in award shows ends almost as soon as the red carpet does. But my GOD do I live for those fashion lewks.

I particularly love the Grammys because musicians seem to be all about getting cray with their looks and less about getting a tick from fashion people. Ask anyone who knew me at 16, I dig a batshit outfit. This year did NOT disappoint.

Lizzo

We are starting with our Queen and my personal saviour, Lizzo. YES I’m biased at this point but seriously, tell me this isn’t red carpet glamour perfection.

Lil Nas X

Look, it’s too much pink, and that’s coming from a pink fan. Yet I still appreciate the country/ bondage/ batshit crossover. Also are his boots part of his pants? Someone plz confirm.

Megan Pormer

I’m sorry, I do not know who this is, but google tells me she’s an actress. What I do know is that her look is less fashion and more statement.

Billy Porter

Billy has come as a sparkly lampshade, and he is literally the only person in the world who can pull this off.

Ariana Grande

Speaking of people who has come as things, Ariana has come as those toot paper dolls all our Grandma’s had. I also hate the colour. She’s still a damn vision though.

Tyler The Creator

He absolutely just stole the porter’s outfit from some garish Hollywood Hotel…and a guest’s suitcase? Sensing a pink theme not he carpet this year, though.

Orville Peck

This is…a lot. Again we have this weird, washed out grey colour except on a standard country getup instead of a ball gown. The mask is…a statement.