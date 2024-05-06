The Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Is Here & For Once, Everyone Seems To Understand The Theme

Grab your fave Oodie and make a cup of tea because the 2024 Met Gala is finally here!!!! And of course, that means the red carpet is underway, which is the one time of the year we can stop pretending we are above judging the fashion looks of millionaire celebrities. Armchair experts, assemble!

If you, like me, are a magpie who loves shiny things, then behold the glitz and glamour that is Fashion Christmas.

For 2024, the dress code for the night is “Garden of Time” (though the overall theme for the gallery is “Sleeping beauties”), so expect a lot of nature motifs.

Florals? In Spring? Groundbreaking. (But also I am actually so excited for this theme and what it could bring us.)

But for now, please join me as I froth the looks that hit the red carpet in real-time. If you want to follow along, you can watch the Met Gala here.

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: All the best looks coming to you live.

Tyla

Really putting the hourglass in the sands of time!!!! Image: Getty

I’m calling it now, Tyla is going to be THE best dressed tonight. I am truly floored. The concept: original, clearly on theme but not too abstract. The execution? FLAWLESS. Only this woman could wear sand and not make me itch upon sight. Just, ugh, no notes and 10/10.

Zendaya

The Met Gala queen has entered the chat. Image: Getty.

And the moment you’ve all been waiting for… Zendaya is here! Her floor-length gown is giving blueberry grove. She’s got berries on her arms, hummingbirds on her neck, and a fascinator to give that garden tea-party look. She looks straight out of Alice in Wonderland. It’s lovely, but I don’t know if it’s as iconic as her other looks.

Ambika Mod

I don’t know what’s going on here but I like it. Image: Getty.

One Day‘s Ambika Mod has arrived and I’ll be honest, I don’t immediately know what the concept here is saying but she slays nonetheless.

Gigi Hadid

Okayyyyyy miss girl! Image: Getty.

Gigi Hadid!!! The garden elements are obvious here: thorny roses trailing around her body, I love. I do find it interesting that there’s quite a few wedding dress-esque looks though, which I personally don’t adore. Forget the white and give me some colour!!!

Ayo Edebiri

A playful sprite! Images: Getty.

My Irish queen is here and her dress perfectly embodies her bright and offbeat sense of humour. Look at that pop of blush ugh I LOVE YOU.

Josh O’Connor

I can imagine him prancing around a timeless garden. Images: Getty.

Zendaya’s Challengers co-star Josh O’Connor is doing… SOMETHING. The tails of his coat reminds me of those butterflies with long wings. And honestly… the shoes… are they a wooly kind of croc? Lot’s going on here but I dare say it’s a serve.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The detailing up her legs though!!!! Images: Getty.

Another garden tea party vibe for Sarah Jessica Parker, who is sporting a fascinator and tea dress. I suspect we will be seeing a lot of this on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet. Not gonna lie though, I wanted something more daring from our favourite fashion correspondent.

Alia Bhatt

The funniest part is that you could go to any Desi wedding and half the guests would be dressed like this. Image: Getty.

Alia Bhatt (if you don’t know her, she’s a British actress who is best known for her Hindi films) said she chose to wear a sari tonight because they’re the ultimate “timeless” look, given they span centuries and yet have maintained their shape and design. As a fellow South Asian girlie I adore the concept, but I wish the accessories were a liiiiiittle wilder.

Dan Levy

FINALLY, a man who is not wearing a boring black and white suit! We love to see it. Image: Getty.

The Met Gala 2024 theme is based on a short story where a couple must pluck flowers from a garden to reverse time so they have more time together. After a while, they run out of flowers — and you can see that story shine through in Dan Levy‘s suit. Perfection, 10/10.

Aya Nakamura

The details are stunning. Image: Getty.

Aya Nakamura is an ancient goddess of nature. Beautiful, but I wish she had a necklace!

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

For a second I thought the small yellow beads on Rita Ora’s dress were minions. Images: Getty

I love Taika Waititi‘s old, gnarled tree vibe but what is going on with Rita Ora‘s look? I am so, so sorry but it reminds me of the metallic curtain/fringe decor you string up for photo backdrops at house parties. Girl, I know you can do better!

Uma Thurman

Okay I think we have another contender for best dressed at the Met Gala! Uma Thurman is absolutely divine in this (literal) periwinkle blue dress, complete with butterflies and a periwinkle bush on her shoulders. I am actually gagged. 10/10.

Troye Sivan

He did not serve. In fact, we’re starving. Image: Getty

I know Troye Sivan normally slays but I am so sorry, this look reminds me of that era in the 2010s when everyone was obsessed withs exy magicians. I like the eyebrow piercing, the make up and the hair but the outfit is a flop.

Ariana Grande

The eye details! Image: Getty.

I love the bodice of this dress and Ariana Grande looks great but I have to say: ENOUGH with the white gowns! Why does everyone look like they’re wearing a wedding dress!

A nice little bit of marketing for Wicked. Image: Getty.

Cynthia Erivo

The blazer is stunning and perfectly encapsulates the theme. Image: Getty.

Ariana’s Wicked co-star came Cynthia Erivo as the Elphaba to her Glenda in a gown that was black, and it’s clear someone understood the theme! The plucked petals were taken straight out of the fairytale. Wonderful.

Lana Del Ray

CRYING, SCREAMING, THROWING UP. LOOOOOOVE. Images: Getty.

OMG, this is PERFECT. In the Garden of Time story, the couple are left in a decayed garden full of thorns, which is absolutely what this dress is conveying. The mesh is giving cobwebs, or even a barrier or veil to reality. The English Extension girly in me is frothing at the mouth.

Lil Nas X

Fun and playful but what else babe! Images: Getty.

I really, really hoped Lil Nas X would continue his biblical motif and dress in a tribute to the Garden of Eden (really, isn’t this the original timeless garden?), possibly in the form of leaves covering certain bits and everything else being mesh/bare. Sadly, I am disappointed — I feel like I would see this look at any of his red carpets. It doesn’t wow me.

Kim Kardashian

WHERE is Kim Kardashian’s waist? I swear, if she talks about another crash diet I am going to lose it.