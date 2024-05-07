All The Couples Who Walked The Met Gala 2024 In Matching Outfits & Max Levels Of PDA

The Met Gala 2024 is well underway, and we’ve already been blessed with some iconic couple outfits. It’s the biggest day of the year when it comes to fashion, so I’ve been keeping my eye on the red carpet to round up the best looks.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The power couple on the red carpet. (Image: Getty)

Of course, Aussie star Chris Hemsworth is a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, so he played it safe but his wife Elsa Pataky delivered. Elsa wore a shimmery golden dress by Tom Ford with a high neck and long sleeves, accessorising with a solid gold bangle and intricate crown. Chris looked relaxed, wearing a Tom Ford beige suit and leaving quite a few buttons undone.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Keith and Nicole always love a bit of PDA on the carpet. (Image: Getty)

These lovebirds wore matching black and white outfits. Keith Urban played it safe with a traditional black tux and a white bowtie, while Nicole Kidman went all out in Balenciaga Couture by Demna. She donned a strapless white gown with a textured black underskirt and wore long, white gloves to match.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

She’s working late, because she’s a singer. (Getty: Image)

Sabrina Carpenter is the ‘it’ girl at the moment, with her hit song “Espresso” dominating the charts. She stepped out in an Oscar de la Renta dress, with a black bodice and a silky blue skirt that made it look like she was walking on a cloud. Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan was decked out in a velvet Burberry suit, a top hat and a high-necked white shirt. He was apparently inspired by the Count Axel character in The Garden of Time.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

There’s a lot going on in this photo. (Image: Getty)

Married couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi had a smooch on the red carpet while showing off their outfit. Rita’s multi-coloured Tom Ford outfit was daring but she definitely didn’t make my best dressed list. Also, she looked one step away from a wardrobe malfunction! Taika went with an all-brown Marni leather look, including matching gloves.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

These two wore an entire garden. (Image: Getty)

Aussie director Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin went all out for their matching looks. Their green outfits took the Garden of Time theme literally, and even matched Catherine’s glasses.

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

Luciana Damon looked elegant on the red carpet. (Image: Getty)

Hollywood couple Matt and Luciana Damon kept it classic, sticking to a safe black-and-white theme. Matt sported a black bowtie and Luciana’s Dior strapless dress had a stunning textured bodice and scarf to match.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

White, white, and more white. (Image: Getty)

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble went for an all-white look, which is… kinda boring? Kris’ Oscar de la Renta dress had a nice floral detail draped around her shoulders, but it’s not exactly pushing any fashion boundaries.

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe

More black and white… (Image: Getty)

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe‘s Met Gala outfits were also black and white. It’s not really on theme, but they look fine!

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

It’s Tom! (Image: Getty)

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes switched it up ~slightly~ with their outfits. Instead of going for another boring black tux, Matthew chose to wear a dark blue velvet number. Keeley had some hot pink flowers on her off-the-shoulder dress, so it’s nice that they made an effort.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Dove Cameron IS the Garden of Time. (Image: Getty)

Dove Cameron and Damiano David showed a bit of personality on the carpet, which we love! Dove’s intricate long-sleeved Diesel dress had a large train and small flowers dotted over the see-through material. Damiano’s suit had sheer panels throughout, showing off his various tattoos.

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan

Obsessed with how matchy these two are. (Image: Getty)

Sam Smith and Christian Cowan were the picture-perfect couple on the carpet. The singer and their partner donned custom creations, designed by Christian himself. The fashion designer went for an all-white tuxedo while Sam’s black outfit had a sheer skirt detail.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charlton

I love everything about this! (Image: Getty)

Kieran Culkin‘s outfit proves you don’t have to always play it safe at the Met Gala. His paint-splattered tux was paired with pink shoes, while Jazz Charlton‘s yellow dress was covered with textured floral details.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

Yes, it’s black and white AGAIN. But at least there’s a tiny bit of personality. (Image: Getty)

Ben Platt and his fiancé Noah Galvin sported identical versions of the same outfit, with Ben in black and Noah in white. Look, it’s not really on theme, but the couple’s jackets were cinched in at the waist and Ben had a little black flower detail on his lapel.

We’ll keep adding to this as more couples arrive, so stay tuned!