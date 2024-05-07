These BTS Met Gala Pics Of Celebs Getting Ready Are Giving Peak ‘How The Other Half Live’

Celebrities. They’re just like us, however their invites to the 2024 Met Gala didn’t get lost in the mail. Thanks for that, Anna.

While everyone is eating up the “Garden of Time” lewks served on the greenish blueish greyish carpet, let’s take a look behind the scenes at some of the celebs who have shown off their Met Gala getting ready process.

From goldleaf masks to applying a healthy amount of leg cream, here are the Instagram stories that give us a window into what it’s like getting ready for one of fashion’s biggest events.

And no, Zendaya is not on this list. The biggest serves on the runway deserve to be kept a secret.

Ashley Graham

Not everyone gets to slay the day away, some celebs have to WORK (Source: Instagram @ashleygraham).

It takes a village, people! (Source: Instagram: @ashleygraham).

Ashley Graham: model, activist and my favourite Vogue employee.

Karlie Kloss

One for the fashion girlies (Source: Instagram @karliekloss).

One for the mums (Source: Instagram @karliekloss).

The last time Karlie Kloss posted a BTS picture she was “rightfully dragged” on the internet (her words, not mine).

This time she seems to have taken a much simpler approach, as in, not bragging about how hard her look is going to slay.

Gigi Hadid

I smell a serve incoming… (Source: Instagram @gighadid).

Pretty iconic TBH (Source: Instagram @gighadid).

Nothing says “Garden of Time” like a gold-leaf mask. I am simply praying that at least one of the Hadid sisters end up on the best dressed lists this year.

Unfortunately none of their previous serves have been overly memorable, so now is their chance.

Iris Law

Now bring that magic to the green carpet! (Source: Instagram: @irislaw).

Get that brand deal girl… (Source: Instagram @irislaw).

Model and actress Iris Law knows how to serve, after all its her job. Serving is the first dot point on her resume. Her CV is just the word “serve” in all caps.

It makes sense that even her getting ready posts would be brand-sponsored. Expect to see her showing off a big-name brand’s most fashionable look. After all, the Met Gala really is just one big collection of walking fashion advertisements.

Sarah Jessica Parker

It wouldn’t be a fashion event without SJP. (Source: Instagram @sarahjessicaparker).

Try not to say mother challenge.

Kendall Jenner

Probably the chicest feet pics on the internet (Source: Instagram @kendalljenner).

Something tells me Kendall Jenner will be wearing The Row to the Met Gala. Call it… premonition.

Bad Bunny

Mysterious… pensive… chic (Source: Instagram @badbunnypr).

Bad Bunny is simultaneously the wife waiting for her husband to return from the war and the husband at war. He is every man’s everyman. But most importantly, he’s mine.

Irina Shayk

Hit those angles girl (Source: Instagram @irinashayk).

Casual brand content (Source: Instagram @irinashayk).

Russian model Irina Shayk knows a thing or two about hitting a red carpet. How she will fare on the green carpet however is a whole other story.

If you want to see all of the stunning looks on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, head right this way.