Tyla’s Incredible Met Gala Dress Was So Tight She Had To Be Carried Up The Steps

I think Tyla just won the 2024 Met Gala. The “Getting Late” singer took the Garden of Time theme to a new level and appeared as a gorgeous sand sculpture, having to be carried up the Met Gala steps. It’s fashun, darling.

Four men were helping her up each step, with one making sure her train looked perfect for the photographers.

The sandy Balmain outfit with a skin-tight hourglass silhouette looked incredible on the singer. She carried an hourglass instead of a handbag, and while it doesn’t seem practical, I’m impressed by her commitment.

She understood the assignment. (Image: Getty)

Talking to E! on the carpet, she admitted that she might have a bit of trouble sitting down for dinner once she made it inside.

“Who knows [if I’ll be able to sit]? They’ll figure it out. Who cares guys? I look cute,” she said.

Her skin-tight outfit hugged her figure and her makeup team even dusted some sand on the tops of her shoulders and arms. She sported a short bob and accessorised with a statement gold necklace.

Fans react to Tyla’s Met Gala outfit

Tyla has been going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many agreeing that she’s totally nailed the theme.

“This is one of the unexpected depictions of the Garden of Time theme. The sandy-textured sculptural dress is insane craftsmanship. The hourglass purse matching the hourglass silhouette is a 10/10 from me I’m gagged,” one fan wrote.

“Tyla being carried up the steps [is] so precious,” another said.

“I am completely blown away by the molded sand look Olivier Rousteing put on Tyla for her Met Gala debut… it has everything a good Met look needs: it’s unexpected, visually stunning and fits both the celebrity and the theme perfectly!! Tens across the board!!” a third wrote.

“Tyla getting carried up the stairs at the Met is making me giggle,” another added.

Inspiration behind Tyla’s Met Gala look

If you’re wondering how Tyla managed to tie sand into the Garden of Time theme, it’s actually quite simple: her team picked out the word “Time” and based her outfit around that.

“It’s sand, basically, on material, because we wanted to go with ‘sands of time’, with the theme. I worked with Balmain on this look,” Tyla told E!

Queen of the red carpet! (Image: Getty)

Balmain’s creative director Olivier Rousteing also told Vogue they were enamoured with an “idea of ephemerality”.

“The inspiration behind this creation stemmed from a desire to redefine boundaries and transform a transient material into an everlasting masterpiece,” he said.

“The idea of sculpting a garment from something as ephemeral as sand ignited my imagination and I could not be happier with the end result.”

Considering this is her very first Met, she’s set the bar high for all future appearances.