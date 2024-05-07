The Met Gala 2024 After Parties Just Kicked Off — Here’s The Wildest Looks We’ve Spied So Far

Now that the main event is out of the way, it’s time for the Met Gala 2024 after party. This is the time where celebs can get a bit wild, loose and up to no good. Which, of course, I live for.

There’s a bunch of different ones, but you can expect lots of celebs to turn up to Usher‘s Secret Garden bash, the Soho House and Porsche Met Gala Night of Fashion Party and Richie Akiva’s “The After” Met Gala celebration.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the wackiest, best, and most outrageous Met Gala 2024 Afterparty looks.

The 8 Best Met Gala 2024 After Party Looks So Far

Usher

Usher has rizz for days. (Image: Getty)

Usher looked stoked to be at his party, rocking up in a burgundy velvet suit with a fun floral brooch pinned to the side. He accessorised with a silver chain necklace and a pair of sweet sunnies.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall is giving angel and Greek goddess. (Image: Instagram @kendalljenner)

I feel like Kendall Jenner never misses. Her Alexander McQueen Givenchy dress from the archives gave her a magical silhouette, with a sculptured white bodice in a feather design. Her asymmetrical skirt was loose with a long tail, giving the outfit a touch of fantasy.

Barry Keoghan

Perfect attire for licking bathtubs in. (Photo: Getty)

The Saltburn star changed out of his extremely formal red carpet look in favour of a more casual outfit. He wore an electric blue shirt, white sneakers and finished off with a white overcoat.

Janelle Monáe

My eyes are up HERE. (Image: Getty)

Well, that’s one way to keep all eyes on you. Janelle Monáe looked like she stepped out of the Everyone Everywhere All At Once film, with googly-eyes covering her from head to toe, literally. It’s weird, but the Met Gala after parties are definitely the right place to take some fashion risks.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson looked perfectly acceptable. (Image: Getty)

Oscar nominee Taraj P. Henson played it safe for Usher’s Secret Garden party, wearing a corset black midi dress with a smart black suit jacket over the top. She finished her look off with silver accessories and a cute round silver bag. It’s almost suitable for the office, but the sparkle gets it over the line.

Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha turned heads in this number. (Image: Getty)

Canadian supermodel Coco Rocha stepped out in a statement piece. The magenta mermaid-esque dress was made from layers of tulle, with ruffles stretching up along her arms.

SZA

SZA showed off her look on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @sza)

SZA opted for a daring dress with a plunging neckline. The yellow and purple floral number had a cross detail on the back and she accessorised with a bunch of gold arm cuffs.

Sabrina Carpenter

The “Espresso” singer looked cute in her blue outfit. (Image: X @scdailyupdates & @mattsobral)

We haven’t been blessed with a high res photo of Sabrina Carpenter’s after party look yet, but some fans have shared clips of her getting into a limo. She’s wearing a mini dress with a baby blue bodice and a textured rosette skirt.

The Met Gala Afterparty looks are just starting to trickle in, so we’ll keep updating this with new photos.