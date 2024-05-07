Celeb Butt Cracks Were The Unofficial Met Gala Theme This Year & It’s Giving Kim Day-Craig

Although this year’s Met Gala red carpet theme is “Garden of Time”, we think a bunch of celebs might’ve misread the assignment and saw “Crack is Back”, ‘cos there were a bunch of eye-catching lines on the mouldy carpet. And I’m not talking about those kinds of lines.

As you might’ve noticed, the internet is at a standstill as most netizens are gawking and/or criticising the celebs who are walking the Met Gala. So far, most folks are quite pleased with some of the looks — with mostly Lana Del Rey, Tyla and Cardi B grabbing positive reviews.

However, we’ve noticed a microtrend that is sweeping the red carpet and that is crack is back.

Kicking off the crack parade, we’ve got Kendall Jenner who was sporting a rare couture piece from Alexander McQueen’s Givenchy collection.

Although the dress itself — which gives an illusion that it’s a two-piece — was extremely captivating, we can’t help how fancy the craftsmanship makes the tush look.

The little window makes me think Kendall’s crack is singing “Hello World” a la Saddle Club.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Kendall’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also had a hint of crack showing at Monday night’s soireé — although most folks were taken back by her Maison Margiela corset.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Another pop culture icon who took a trip to Crack City was Dua Lipa.

The “Dance The Night Away” singer’s crack was definitely more hidden in a sense. Okay, maybe not but crack is crack and Dua Lipa served.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Rita Ora‘s Met Gala outfit was definitely something that lit up the Slack Channels here at PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Miss Girl wasn’t just giving us a crack. Just like Gru in Despicable Me, the “Black Widow” songstress was giving us the full MOON.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Emily Ratajkowski also joined in crack capades, donning a see-through full-length vintage Versace gown. Honestly, at this point, Ratajkowski is the OWNER of wearing naked dresses.

She looks absolutely superb every time she’s seen in one. If there was a mayor of Crack City, she’d be it.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Also jumping on the see-through dress x crack combo was Jennifer Lopez, who also paraded the Met in a sparkly sheer number.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

On the milder side of cracks and cheeks, Kylie Minogue graced the Met Gala steps with a dress that accentuated her crack without actually showing her bottom.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Alongside Kylie’s hint of a crack moment was “Water” singer Tyla, who wore a super tight dress that almost looked like it was vacuum sealed on her.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gorgeous, nonetheless, but she did have to be carried up the Met Gala steps in order to partake in rich people’s activities beyond the red carpet.

With this new trend sweeping one of the biggest fashion events of the year, we could possibly see a bunch of whale tails and bums IRL.

I think we can only thank one fashion icon who definitely started this trend.

(Image source: Kath and Kim)

After all, Kylie Minogue is Epponnee-Raelene Kathleen Darlene Charlene Craig.