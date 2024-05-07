Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Outfit With Its Ultra Snatched Waist Sparks Major Concerns Online

Kim Kardashian has once again become one of the most talked about celebs at this year’s Met Gala. This time around, the reality TV star received a bunch of mixed reactions over her Maison Margiela corset which snatched her waist out of existence.

This year’s Met Gala has definitely been one of the good ones, fashion-wise. Most celebs were in the realm of the red carpet theme, which was “Garden of Time”, and unfortunately, there weren’t any true faux pas or scandals.

However, one of the most talked about things from this year’s fashion Christmas was Kim Kardashian’s dress.

The SKIMS founder stepped onto the scene with a metallic Maison Margiela corset and a grey cardigan-like pashmina that looked like something out of Hermione Granger’s closet.

And when we say the corset was corsetting, it was corsetting. She was snatched, synched, tucked and tight on Kim’s waist.

The unnatural dimensions prompted many to express concern over the look, either for Kim’s own health or the message it might project to others.

kim kardashian



– i just know she cannot breathe with that ridiculously tight corset

– the sweater on top is not it for me but i like the dress

– platinum blonde hair really does not suit her imho pic.twitter.com/L0Ay5nqBUe — avery ⸆⸉ (@afterglowgrande) May 7, 2024

And of course, there were a bunch of netizens who decided to make silly memes surrounding Kim’s waist.

What’s even interesting is that Kim didn’t mention anything about the lengths she went to to fit the corset — unlike the iconic Monroe dress.

All she said about the ‘fit was that it featured a “metal waist” when she was interviewed by Lala Anthony.

As someone who is struggling when it comes to body image issues, I can absolutely see how Kim Kardashian’s look could be quite triggering for some people. But I also feel like Kim is constantly wearing corsets every year.

The only thing that is concerning is that it feels like Kim is pushing her body to the extremes each Met Gala.

Will she ever listen to people’s pleas regarding her impact on body issues? Probably not.

I swear we’ve yet to see Kim K without a bodycon outfit — and when she finally chooses to depart from the waist trainers and tight outfits, I reckon the rapture will happen and the world will probs go to hell.

