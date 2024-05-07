The Met Gala 2024 is in full swing and you may have noticed that all Kardashians are in attendance except for two: Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. Apparently they’ve both been banned from the event by Anna Wintour herself. Daaaaaamn.

Before I dive headfirst into something I absolutely do not understand, allow me to set a scene for you, folks. I – a big nerd who writes about tech and gaming – have been tasked with writing this yarn because our team has been ravaged by the plague. We’re light on hands and I’m doing my bit to help out where it’s needed, which means you get to read my awful take on Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, who I simply do not “get”. Let us begin.

Ok, so, there’s this thing called the Met Gala, which, from my perspective, is a big wanky event where celebrities turn up dressed in weird outfits. For example, Jared Leto showed up one year carrying his own head and another year dressed as a cat, which is apparently normal if you have enough money to fill a garbage barge.

Now the thing with the Met Gala is that you need to be a certain amount of famous to get invited (peep the list of celebs who are and aren’t invited). I’m sure they have many spreadsheets on hand to work out who does and doesn’t get invites, but I’m not privy to this kind of information, so let’s just move on swiftly and efficiently.

A few years back, a report went around claiming Anna Wintour, Vogue’s Editor In Chief and one of these assumed celebrity spreadsheet-havers, apparently decided Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are “too C-list” for the event. In my mind, Wintour clicked and dragged the gals’ names below a red line in the spreadsheet, effectively banishing her from the Gala for all time.

The ~hot goss~ came from Radar Online, who said they were the only members of her famous family to not get an invite, which is pretty rough. Even I know that’s a dog act.

Kim Kardashian, who I know as the one married to Kanye West, was at the event that year with her husband, along with her mum, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“Kim lives for the event and she would never want her Kardashian sisters there because that would take the attention away from her,” someone close to the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, told Radar.

“Everyone in the family knows that it is Kim’s night. She literally talks about it all year long.”

Then, in 2022, Kourtney and Khloé finally both received a coveted invite and were able to attend with their sisters — it was a whole Kardashian family affair — but apparently Anna reinstated the ban after that night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images).

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Ahead of the Met Gala 2023, a source told Page Six that Wintour “is cracking down on the guest list at the annual fashion fete — and that no Kardashians will make the cut.”

A Kardashian source later denied this, but then when the Met Gala 2023 took place, only Kim, Kylie and Kendall were present, thus fuelling the ban rumours.

You’ll also notice that at this year’s event, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, momager Kris and even her boyfriend Corey Gamble are present, but Kourtney and Khloé are suspiciously absent. Hmm…

The fashion world seems like a dark place and I hate it.

I hope this makes sense to people who wanted to read the red hot Kardashian news. Please know that I, a man whose daily attire consists of jeans and one of 10 black band t-shirts, tried my best.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala 2024 is in full swing so go check that out!