Everyone’s gearing up for the 2023 Met Gala. Everyone except the people who despise the theme as well as Lili Reinhart who reckons she’ll be left off the invite list over comments she made about Kim Kardashian at this year’s ceremony.

ICYMI: Kim Kardashian admitted to losing weight so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s vintage dress.

Her admission that she crash dieted in order to fit into a dress copped mass backlash from the public, including Reinhart.

At the time, Reinhart said Kim’s “ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting” and slammed “stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies.”

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. (Credit: Gettty)

Now, in a new interview, Lili told W Magazine with a laugh that she happily threw away her chance to be invited to future Met Galas after she “said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” she said.

She added that “while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People Magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”

She said she had “fun” attending the 2021 Met Gala on her birthday but said that “after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back.”

READ MORE Kim K Discussed Eating Literal Shit And The Marilyn Monroe Dress Drama In A New Interview

Speaking to Allure Magazine earlier this year, Kim addressed the backlash surrounding the dress.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message,” she said.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

In the same interview, Kim Kardashian also addressed the rumours that she destroyed the dress after wearing it to the Met Gala and I implore you to suss out what she said about that.