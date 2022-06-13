So… remember when Kim Kardashian unearthed Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic bedazzled dress for the 2022 Met Gala?

Of course you do. It was the source of a ‘yuge controversy for a variety of reasons.

One of them being that people were disgusted by Kim K’s admission that she crash dieted to fit into the dress (#fuckdietculture).

And the other controversy being that people were alarmed that the reality star was wearing the historic gown when it should be protected and preserved.

Even Bob Mackie, the bloke who designed the dress, took issue with it, saying that it’s a “big mistake” to wear it to the event.

Welp, turns out he was right because the dress was allegedly returned damaged.

Pop Culture posted side-by-side photos of the gown, allegedly from before and after Kimmy wore it to the Met. One of the pics shows signs of stretched fabric and missing crystals, especially around the dress’ back closure.

Have a go at it below:

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala.



The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

Back when it was revealed that Kim had busted out the dress for the Met Gala, Mackie told Entertainment Weekly he was not pleased at all about it.

“I thought it was a big mistake,” Mackie said,

“[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress,” he said.

Meanwhile Alicia Malone, Turner Classic Movies host, explained to the mag: “Usually, these outfits are kept very much in controlled environments and we see that with the Met. The Costume Institute is so careful about how they are handling these historic items.

“So, it was quite alarming that she was able to wear it. I personally wish she wore a replica instead of the real thing.”

At the time, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Museum — which loaned the look to the star and is currently displaying the garment at its Hollywood location — told the Post that precautions were taken to prevent any possible damage.

“This was no easy decision for Ripley’s, however, Kim Kardashian has continued to show the utmost respect for this opportunity and historic garment,” Ripley’s said in a statement.

“From extensive research to following guidelines such as no body makeup, only wearing the dress for the short red-carpet appearance, and making absolutely no alterations, she has become a steward — and added to — its history.”

The museum also noted that “no damage” had occurred to the garment.

Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the alleged damage.