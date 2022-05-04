Kim Kardashian‘s infamous ex Ray J has slammed the long-running claims that he was solely responsible for the leak of their 2007 sex tape.

“I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J said during an interview with the Daily Mail. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

The songwriter claimed that Kim and her momager Kris Jenner were not only aware that the sex tape was going public, but they were allegedly involved in the deal as well.

He also slammed claims made in their new reality show The Kardashians that there’s new footage from the sex tape that Ray J has been threatening to leak.

“I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed,” he claimed. “That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

READ MORE Kim Kardashian Revealed The Reason She Ended Her Marriage To Kanye In A Powerful New Interview

After the sex tape went public, Ray J says he struggled with the backlash that ensued.

“I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” the singer explained.

“Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places.

“For me, I’ve been walking on eggshells thinking I’m going to get in trouble for telling the truth and I’ve been holding onto it for the past 14 years and watching them humiliate me. They’re celebrating my destruction.”

He also blasted claims that Kanye West retrieved a second sex tape from him late last year.

“It wasn’t a sex tape — it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since our split],” the entrepreneur shared. “If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it.”

Ray J shared screenshots of an alleged DM convo between him and Kardashian.

In the convo, Ray J questioned the comments Kim made about the alleged second tape potentially being footage of her when she wasn’t awake. Kardashian appeared to clarify that she was joking.

She also offered to put out a statement making it clear that she wasn’t trying to involve Ray J in the situation on-screen.