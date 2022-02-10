Diamond earring-losing icon Kim Kardashian graces the new cover of Vogue and big congrats to Kris Jenner on another PR slam-dunk, there.

In the ensuing cover interview, Kim waxes lyrical about the place she’s at in her life at the moment and as a longtime devotee, it’s so fucking great to hear she’s doing well (especially with all the shit that’s going on).

The newly divorced single mama revealed that she’s made some massive “changes” in the past two years and she directly brings up her divorce from Kanye West.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good,” she explained.

“And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

The SKIMS founder went on to say that she never wants to speak poorly about Ye for the sake of their kids.

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said. “Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye share four kiddos together, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

Going forward, Kim says she plans on putting herself first and good for fucking her.

“My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy,” she continued.

“I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost,’” she added, referring to her younger sister amid all the drama she’s been going through in her own love life.

Kim’s poignant comments come just after her public battle with Kanye over their eldest daughter’s TikTok account.

In her response to Kanye’s public criticism, Kim wrote: “Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

She continued, “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West in December 2021.

